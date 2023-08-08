Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Gamper Trophy game free online right now

The Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream will feature the reigning La Liga champions against one of the Premier League's big hitters. The Joan Gamper Trophy match will be both sides' final outing before the new season officially kicks off — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream, date, time, channels The Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream takes place today (Tuesday, Aug. 8).

► Time: 4 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST / 8 p.m. CET / 4 a.m. AEST (Aug. 9)

• FREE LIVE STREAM — TV3 (Spain)

• U.S. — Fox Sports via Sling

• U.K. — Spurs Play via Spurs Play

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Joan Gamper Trophy is Barcelona's prestige pre-season friendly held immediately before the start of the new La Liga season. This year's fixture – a fascinating contest between Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur – will be held at Barcelona's Olympic Stadium as the Camp Nou is being rebuilt.

Barcelona may be reigning La Liga champions after sweeping to the title in 2022/23, but the Catalans have had a tough pre-season. Though los Culés beat eternal rivals Real Madrid in a recent friendly, off-field matters continue to cloud preparations. The cash-strapped club need to offload players – winger Ousmane Dembele being one, potentially to Paris Saint-Germain – before they can register new faces, including Manchester City's treble-winning captain Ilkay Gundogan who joined this summer. Gundogan will hope for some minutes tonight, despite hobbling off against Madrid, but of bigger concern will be whether Barça can register him in time for La Liga kick off against Getafe on Sunday and meet strict league finance rules. Last season's top scorer Robert Lewandowski, plus bright young things Pedri and Gavi should also line up for manager Xavi's side.

It's been an up-and-down summer for Spurs, too, who are still desperately trying to cling on to top scorer Harry Kane amid repeated interest from Bayern Munich. The Germans submitted a third improved bid for England's record goalscorer, who is rumoured to favour a move to Bavaria with just a year left on his Spurs contract. He could leave for free next summer. Beyond the Kane farrago, on-field matters have been pretty promising for new manager Ange Postecoglou. The Lilywhites most recently beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 and new signing James Maddison seems to have found his feet at the club, with Dutch defender Micky van der Ven set to join the former Leicester playmaker in North London. They start their Premier League season against Brentford on Sunday.

You don’t need to miss a single moment, as we've got all the detail you need to watch The Gamper Trophy. Keep reading to find out how to watch Barcelona vs Tottenham live streams from anywhere.

How to watch Barcelona vs Tottenham for FREE

Great news for football (or should that be fútbol?) fans in Spain: TV3 will be airing a FREE Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream. It looks like the game will also be free on terrestrial television channel Cuatro, complete with glorious Spanish commentary.

Traveling outside of Spain right now? You can watch the Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Barcelona vs Tottenham live streams from anywhere

Barcelona vs Tottenham live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a Spanish service, you'd select Spain from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Cuatro or another service and watch the game.

Barcelona vs Tottenham live streams by country

How to watch the Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream on Fox Sports, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $45 per month and typically comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 1 and Fox Deportes. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports and Fox Deportes, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

FS1 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

Spanish language coverage is available via Fox Deportes.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream in the UK

In the U.K., and in many countries around the world including Australia, New Zealand and Canada the best way to watch the Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream is via Spurs' in-house streaming service Spurs Play.

If you're a Spurs fan, then the yearly subscription, currently discounted from £45 to £35 (and even cheaper again at £25 for season ticket holders), represents decent value. For that one-off fee, you'll be able to watch exclusive full match replays and extended highlights of every Spurs fixture at your leisure, plus live home U21 and U18 matches, exclusive documentaries and early access to the official podcast Off the Shelf.

If you're not currently in the U.K., you can still watch a Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream in Italy and Portugal

DAZN has the rights to show the Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream in Italy and Portugal, where the big match is part of the streaming service's regular monthly subscription.

In Italy, DAZN costs €29.99 a month – a price that includes live action from Serie A, the Premier League, La Liga boxing shows and from this season NFL Gamepass. In Portugal, you get access to Barcelona vs Tottenham, as well as the Champions League, Europa League, boxing and NFL Gamepass.

Remember, if you're not currently in Italy or Portugal, you can still watch a Barcelona vs Tottenham live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.