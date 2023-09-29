Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream is the first fixture of the Premier League weekend, as two European hopefuls go head-to-head — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN .

► Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling TV

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Two up-and-coming Premier League teams will meet in the early kick-off on Saturday, as Aston Villa host Brighton.

Villa are one of the biggest clubs in England, the former European champions, and once finished as runners-up in the Premier League. But relegation in 2016 preceded three years in the second tier. It is only now that Villa are starting to threaten the top portion of the table once more.

For that, most of the credit is owed to Unai Emery. He inherited a team that was just above the relegation zone last October and dragged them to a seventh-place finish. Villa are competing in the Europa Conference League this term and they have even been tipped as outsiders for a top-four finish.

Brighton are widely seen as Champions League contenders too. After a fantastic season in 22/23, Albion had to sell some key players in the summer as Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister sought pastures new.

No bother. Roberto De Zerbi's side have barely skipped a beat so far this season. A record of five wins in their six matches means only Man City have accumulated more points. No team in the division has scored as many goals as Brighton, who continue to punch above their weight in stylish fashion.

This promises to be an exciting duel, so make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream wherever you are

The Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports website with a valid login. USA is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $40 per month, but you can get 50% off your first month - and it comes with more than 30 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also in YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.