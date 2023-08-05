Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy live stream: How to watch featherweight boxing online, non-PPV option, fight card, start time, odds

Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy is title rematch that women's boxing has been crying out of. Puerto Rican featherweight Serrano will put her five straps (plus the Ring magazine crown) on the line in an electric night of entertainment at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

DAZN has the exclusive rights to the Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy live stream across the world. It's a PPV in the U.S., U.K. and Australia, but in some countries, a regular monthly DAZN subscription will suffice. Here's how to watch Serrano vs Hardy live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and without a PPV.

Serrano vs Hardy live stream start time • Date: Saturday (Aug. 5)

• Time: The main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Aug. 6) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 6)

• Serrano vs Hardy start time: Ringwalks are expected at around 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 1 p.m. AEDT.

• Global stream: DAZN

Amanda Serrano remains one of the biggest draws in the women's fight game. The Puerto Rican is the only woman to win belts in four weight divisions and united the featherweight division in February earlier this year with a routine defeat of Erika Cruz to add the WBA strap to her set.

The Real Deal has been a world champion at the weight since beating Heather Hardy in September 2019 when she was still trying to make her way into the big leagues. That Hardy offered her a world title fight back then is an act Serrano is now replicating four years later. Despite suffering the only defeat of her career, to Katie Taylor, Serrano, with 30 career knockouts, remains among the most impressive boxers in the world.

Heather Hardy has fought just once in the squared circle since losing her WBO strap to Serrano. In the intervening four years, the Brooklyn native has predominantly plied her trade in Bellator MMA, in which she fought four times. Yet the 41-year-old always felt there would be something missing if she didn't fight again for a world boxing title. Desperate to repay her earlier favor, Serrano gave Hardy that chance. "For her to reach down the ladder and say, here, grab my hand, I got you on this one," she said. "That's a beautiful thing beyond boxing, it's beyond sisterhood."

The main event on a stacked card sees Serrano's manager Jake Paul meet Nate Diaz at a 185lbs catchweight.

Here's how to watch an Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad.

Serrano vs Hardy live streams WITHOUT a PPV

Streaming service DAZN has the global rights to show the Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy fight.

In many countries (U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia), the big fight will be a PPV show, meaning you'll have to cough up a one-off PPV fee on top of your regular DAZN subscription.

However, it's great news for viewers in certain countries such as Germany and Spain, who can watch Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy live streams as part of their regular DAZN subscription.

In Germany or Spain, for example, a DAZN subscription currently costs €29.99 a month for a rolling monthly deal. That includes the big fight and a whole month of live sports.

Make sure you go online to take a look at the price in your country to watch Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy on DAZN.

How to watch Serrano vs Hardy live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment? You can watch Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy live. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. — ideal for international fans taking a holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

Serrano vs Hardy live streams by country

How to watch the Serrano vs Hardy live stream in the U.S.

Americans have multiple ways to watch Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy, though many will primarily choose the DAZN option. A subscription to the U.S. streaming service will set you back $24.99 per month or $224.99 per year, but remember you'll need to pay a fairly steep additional PPV fee of $59.99 to watch all Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy action live and uninterrupted.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including the leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

The Serrano vs Hardy fight is also being shown by ESPN+, which is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering new subscribers a 50% off discount for the first month.

Fubo costs $75 per month for 166 channels and includes ESPN too. It also offers a 7-day free trial.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Serrano vs Hardy live streams in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K., it's a similar situation, with DAZN charging an extra PPV fee to show the Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy fight, but there is some good news for the Brits. DAZN subscriptions cost as low as £9.99 per month if you got the annual commitment package, and £19.99 on the Flexible monthly pass, while the PPV itself is priced at a slightly more affordable £14.99.

Viewers in Ireland (yes, we know it's not part of the U.K., but it is pretty close) will have to pay €19.99 for a DAZN subscription and €19.99 for the PPV.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. BST on Sunday morning (Aug. 6), and you'll need to stay up late for the chief support, which is expected to start at 3 a.m. BST.

How to watch Serrano vs Hardy live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends to the north in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99 per month, and the Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy PPV price is set at CA$59.99 on top. Much like us in the States, DAZN charges both a subscription fee and a PPV fee.

How to watch Serrano vs Hardy live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about the folk Down Under, too. Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy is also available via DAZN in Australia and again you'll need a regular monthly subscription, plus pay the PPV fee on top to catch all the action.

For Aussies a subscription costs AU$13.99 per month with the PPV priced at AU$34.99.

How to watch Serrano vs Hardy live streams in New Zealand

Finally, it's time to investigate what the viewing options are for New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy fight. That's right, you guessed it, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost on top of the regular subscription.

For the Kiwis, it's NZ$14.99 with the PPV costing NZ$34.99.

Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Amanda Serrano Heather Hardy Nationality Puerto Rican American Date of birth October 9th, 1988 January 25th, 1982 Height 5' 5.5'' 5' 5" Reach 65.5" 64" Total fights 47 25 Record 44-2-1 (30 KOs) 22-2-1 (4 KOs)

Serrano vs Hardy fight card

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz, 10 rounds, 185 pounds

Amanda Serrano vs Heather Hardy, 10 rounds, for Serrano's undisputed women's featherweight title

Shadasia Green vs Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, women's super middleweights

Ashton Sylve vs William Silva, eight rounds, lightweights

Alan Sanchez vs Angel Beltran Villa, eight rounds, welterweights

Chris Avila vs Jeremy Stephens, six rounds, super middleweights

Serrano vs Hardy odds

DraftKings Sportsbook's odds are in overwhelming favor of Serrano (-2000) versus underdog Hardy (+1000).

The fight is expected to go the distance as the odds are currently -125 over 8.5 rounds and -110 under.