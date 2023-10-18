Want to buy a Ring video doorbell? Here's why you should wait until Black Friday

If you've been waiting to pick up one of the best video doorbells, it pays to wait just a little bit longer. That's because right now, we're in a little bit of a lull between Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday — not that there aren't a lot of great early Black Friday deals already, it's just that video doorbells, and Ring video doorbells in particular, aren't on sale at the moment.

Not only have I been covering smart home devices for years, I've also been covering smart home deals for nearly as long, so I know what makes for a good video doorbell, and what makes for a good video doorbell deal.

Let's take a quick run through Ring's offerings to see just how much you could save by waiting. If you can't wait, I'll highlight a couple video doorbells that are on sale at the moment.

Deals to wait for

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus

(Image credit: Kelly Woo/Tom's Guide)

One of Ring's best video doorbells overall, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus offers head-to-toe video, package detection, and can be either hardwired or run off battery power alone, which makes it one of the most versatile video doorbells in Ring's lineup. Plus, the battery can be removed, so if you buy a spare, there's no downtime while you recharge one.

Right now, the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is $179 at Amazon, but we've seen it drop to $129 during Prime Day, and expect to see it hit that mark again soon.

Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The best value among Ring's devices is the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen), which doesn't have head-to-toe video, but you do get a great 1080p image as well as package detection. This model can also be hardwired or run off battery power, though you have to remove the entire unit to recharge it. (Ring does sell a solar panel bracket separately.)

While the Ring Video Doorbell is currently a very tempting $99, this is another one to wait on — during Prime Day, it was as low as $54. So definitely hold off on this one if you can.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're looking for the best wired-only Ring Video Doorbell, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is the one to get. It's small and slim, yet offers head-to-toe video, a crisp image, and package detection. It also has 3D view and Bird's Eye view, which shows a little map of where a person was walking in front of the camera, so you can get a better sense of where they were.

At the moment, the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is at its regular price of $249 on Amazon. Considering we've seen it drop as low as $149, this is definitely one to wait on.

Deals worth checking out now

While none of the video doorbells mentioned above are on sale as individual items, they are being offered at a discount along with other Ring products. So, if you want to build out your smart home, here are some deals to check out.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $289 now $219 @ Amazon

This deal gets you Ring's best all-around video doorbell, along with a quality spotlight camera for $80 less than if you were to purchase them separately. Note that this deal is for the battery-powered version of the Spotlight Cam Plus, not the hardwired version.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus w/ Echo Show 5: was $269 now $229 @ Amazon

You're still paying full freight for the video doorbell, but what this deal gets you is the Amazon Echo Show 5 for $40 off. (If you only want the smart display, you can purchase it separately for just $49.)

Ring Video Doorbell w/ Ring Indoor Cam: was $139 now $79 @ Amazon

The math on this is a bit funky, as the video doorbell normally sells for $99, and the indoor cam for $59. So, you're basically getting the indoor camera for free, and getting an extra $20 off the video doorbell.