The best Walmart deals on Black Friday 2019

Thanksgiving is in our rear-view mirror, and Walmart Black Friday deals are in our sights. The über-retailer is providing online shoppers with some of the best Black Friday deals on 4K TVs and gaming consoles. In fact, one of our top deals this month is still on: the PS4 Pro is at $299, with the all-time price low for Sony's console lasting longer than my leftovers.

On the Apple side of things, Walmart has excellent discounts on the Apple AirPods and even a prepaid iPhones too. Unfortunately, one of Walmart's biggest deals — the Apple Watch 3 at $129 — sold out in mere seconds. However, we're noticing that it has been coming in and out of stock throughout. We're hoping it makes a special reappearance on Cyber Monday.

One of the latest deals to catch our eye nicely prices Samsung's 32-inch curved LCD multimedia monitor down to $169, taking $80 off the MSRP. With a fast response time as well as built-in speakers, it's an ideal and inexpensive solution for gamers on a budget.

Walmart has many other excellent deals to choose from including excellent discounts on Google devices. The entire team at Tom's Guide is picking out the best Walmart Black Friday deals you can get right now. From cheap AirPods to the lowest-priced 4K TVs, here are the retailer's top sales and discounts.

Top 5 Walmart deals right now

Top Deals for November 29

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS): was $199 now $129 @ Walmart

The star of Walmart's Black Friday sale, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a no brainer at this price point. Not only its it $70 cheaper than Apple's price, but it's an all-time price low for this excellent smartwatch. (The watch has been coming in and out of stock throughout the night. We recommend trying different colors to see if one is available). View Deal

Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones: was $199.95 now $89 @ Walmart

The Powerbeats 3 don a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass and sweat-resistance. They're great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Score them now while they're cheap.

View Deal

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $19 @ Walmart

Walmart now has the compact Google Home Mini smart speaker for just $19. The Google Home Mini is the perfect entry-level smart home device. It's fabric-swathed design is homey and pleasantly unassuming. It's one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen. View Deal

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 65" 4K TV: was $2,198 now $1,198

The 2019 Vizio PX65-G1 also uses QLED technology, but features 384 zones of local dimming to keep black levels pure. (By comparison, the P659-G1 has 200 zones). It's $1,000 off and an astonishing $600 cheaper than its Prime Day price, which makes this perhaps the best Walmart Black Friday deal you can buy. View Deal

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Walmart

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. View Deal

Fitbit Versa Lite: was $159 now $99 @ Walmart

The Versa Lite offers Fitbit's excellent fitness-tracking features, including insightful sleep analysis, as well as lengthy battery life (more than five days in our testing). It's now $60 off and one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals you'll find. View Deal

iPhone 6s: was $299 now $99 @ Walmart

This 32GB phone is tied to Straight Talk's wireless service. It's the lowest price we've seen on this iPhone model, which is a couple generations behind the current iPhone 11 family.View Deal

Netgear Nighthawk AC2100: was $179 now $99 @ Walmart

The Nighthawk AC2100 is a smart router with fast dual-band Gigabit technology. It's built for heavy HD streaming and online gaming. It's currently on sale for $99, which is one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen for PC components. View Deal

iPhone + Galaxy sale: get up to $700 Walmart gift card

Get up to a $450 Walmart eGift card with the purchase of select phones from the iPhone 11 family, Galaxy S10 family, and more. Trade in an old phone, and you'll get another Walmart eGift card valued at up to $250. Combined, you could walk out with up to $700 worth of Walmart eGift cards.View Deal

Samsung 32-inch curved monitor: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

The Samsung 32-inch C32F39M monitor gives you a curved 1080p screen made to game, complete with built-in speakers and a remote control. And it's $80 off at Walmart.View Deal

Instant Pot Vortex: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart

This 6-quart air fryer can fry, roast, bake, and reheat food to perfection. The 4-in-1 device can accommodate up to a 2-pound bag of fries or a 4-pound chicken. It's now at an all-time price low. View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart

Walmart's other PS4 bundle deals may be selling out (the $299 CoD: Modern Warfare bundle is still alive), but you can still get the PS4 Pro console for $299. This is still the best price we've seen for Sony's 4K console and an amazing deal on its own, though we're still looking out for versions with games thrown in for free.View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB 3 Game Bundle: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

This Xbox One S bundle gives you a variety of gaming options: Fortnite (with V-Bucks and tons of bonuses), Sea of Thieves and Minecraft. That'll give you enough ways to get started, and it includes 1TB of storage, and an Xbox One wireless controller.View Deal

Laptops

Acer Aspire 1: was $199 now $149

The Aspire 1 is a super affordable laptop with a stylish design and a 1080p display, which is rare in sub $199 machines. It features a Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMc. It's now $50 off and one of the cheapest early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen. View Deal

HP Laptop 14: was $599 now $369 @ Walmart

This 39% off sale gives you a capable laptop — 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD — at less than $400. HP and Amazon give you two chassis options: pale gold and silver.View Deal

Acer Aspire 5: was $529 now $399 @ Walmart

The Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best budget laptops you'll find. It sports a Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Motile Laptop: was $699 now $379

Motile is a collaboration between THX, Motile, and AMD. In October, the trio released new Motile laptops designed specifically for entertainment purposes. They're sold exclusively at Walmart and this model on sale packs a Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 15.6-inch: was $1,099 now $799

The Legion Y540 is one of Lenovo's budget gaming machines. However, this configuration packs plenty of power including a Core i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y540 17.3-inch: was $1,299 now $999

Compared to the model above, this version of the Y540 is the larger 17.3-inch variant. It comes with 16GB of RAM, more powerful GTX 1660Ti graphics and a 256GB SSD in tandem with a conventional 1TB spin drive.View Deal

Asus TUF 15.6" Laptop: was $999 now $699 @ Walmart

An excellent gaming laptop for casual gamers, this TUF machine packs a Ryzen 7 R7-3750H, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 for just $699. It's $300 off and at an all-time price low. View Deal

Smart Home

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $59 now $29 @ Walmart

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus gives you 4K streaming quality and access to hundreds of channels and apps, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, Sling TV and Disney Plus. It's never been this cheap and it's one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals we've seen.View Deal

Google Home: was $129 now $49 @ Walmart

Walmart is our go-to store for deals on Google gear. Currently, the retailer has the Google Home smart speaker on sale for $49. That's the cheapest it's ever been. View Deal

Home Mini w/ 3 Disney Books: was $49 now $19

The Google Home Mini features an attractive design, great audio, and the ability to control Android TVs and Chromecast. For a limited time, it's $24 off and includes 3 Disney Golden Books for the little ones. View Deal

Google Smart Home TV Kit: was $74 now $35

This smart home bundle nets you a Chromecast and Google Home Mini for just $35. The Home Mini alone normally costs $49. It's one of the best and most affordable ways to bring Google Assistant into your home. It's also one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals of the day. View Deal

4K TVs

Vizio P-Series Quantum X 65" 4K TV: was $2,198 now $1,198

The 2019 Vizio PX65-G1 also uses QLED technology, but features 384 zones of local dimming to keep black levels pure. (By comparison, the P659-G1 has 200 zones). It's $1,000 off and an astonishing $600 cheaper than its Prime Day price, which makes this perhaps the best Walmart Black Friday deal you can buy. View Deal

Samsung 58-inch 4K TV: was $429.99 now $377.99

Samsung's 58-inch 4K UHD smart TV is a great cheap TV that delivers 4K resolution, a full smart TV experience and three HDMI ports for a great low price.View Deal

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV: was $797 now $477 @ Walmart

The Samsung NU6900 is a great deal on a big-screen 4K TV. You get a colorful 65-inch picture with HDR support, robust smart TV capability, and two HDMI ports. View Deal

TCL 75" 4K Roku Smart TV: was $1,599 now $1,099

The TCL 75-inch Roku Smart TV features HDR support (HDR10), a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and Roku's excellent operating system. View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: Up to $800 off @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and...high price. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $800 off Samsung's 2019 QLEDs with pricing that starts at $497.99, the cheapest price we've seen for a Samsung QLED. View Deal

JVC 43" 4K Roku TV: was $249 now $199

This JVC 43-inch 4K Roku TV costs less than similarly sized Amazon Fire TVs from Toshiba and Insignia. We also like that it comes with Roku's excellent OS baked right in. View Deal

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $419

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $130 off its normal retail price. View Deal

Element 70" 4K Roku TV: was $798 now $529

The Element 70-inch 4K Roku TV is one of the biggest HDTVs among Walmart's current sales. It features Roku's easy-to-use platform.View Deal

Vizio 55" Quantum 4K TV: was $498 now $398

The Vizio M556-G4 is part of Vizio's midrange 2019 series, but this set features Vizio's quantum tech, similar to Samsung's QLED TVs. It's an absolute steal at this new super-low price. View Deal

Consoles

Sony PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle: was $399 now $299

This is the best Walmart Black Friday deal we've seen so far (that's still in stock). Get the PS4 Pro Call of Duty Bundle on sale for just $299. Not only is that the cheapest price ever for the PS4 Pro, but you're also getting a free game. View Deal

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $299

If Walmart's main PS4 Pro bundle deal sells out, you can still get the PS4 Pro console for $299. Sure, there's no game included, but this is still the best price we've seen for Sony's 4K console and an amazing deal on its own. View Deal

Xbox One S Star Wars Bundle: was $299 now $199 @ Walmart

This Xbox One S Star Wars bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox One wireless controller, and a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. View Deal

Arcade 1Up Asteroids: was $299 now $149

The Asteroids console includes four games in one. You get Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander, and Tempest. It's the cheapest arcade at $169.99 and it also has the biggest discount — $130 off. View Deal

Arcade 1Up Final Fight: was $299 now $149

The Final Fight console features four games in one. You get Final Fight, 1944 The Loop Master, Ghost 'N Goblins, and Strider. The system is over $100 off. View Deal

Arcade 1Up Galaga: was $299 now $149

Galaga is an old school arcade classic that no video game fan should be without. Use your spaceship to destroy and dodge attacking aliens. Even better, you can get this machine at its all-time price low, which makes it one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals of the moment. The machine also includes Galaxian. View Deal

Kitchen

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1: was $99 now $49 @ Walmart

This fast cooking appliance deal might disappear pretty quickly, thanks to a 51% off deal. And with its 6 quarts capacity, you'll have no problem creating big dishes for the family. It's our favorite Instant Pot overall, and Amazon's got it for the same price.View Deal

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $19 now $12 @ Walmart

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally on sale for $19, it's now discounted down to just $12.99, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. View Deal

Instant Pot 7-in-1 Air Fryer: was $119 now $79 @ Walmart

This mid-size air fryer can also roast, broil, bake, and make juicy rotisserie-style chicken. It has a 10-quart capacity, which is enough space to cook food for up to 6 people. It's currently at an all-time price low. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $210 now $169

In addition to working as an air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja Foodi can also be used for roasting, baking, and indoor grilling. It's currently $40 off and at its lowest price to date. View Deal

Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer: was $69 now $39

Make everyday fry-day with this Farberware oil-less fryer. Instead of frying your foods in oil, this air fryer uses hot air technology to serve up perfectly golden and crisp foods. It's 50% off and one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals around. View Deal

Apple Devices

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $229

If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch Series 3 is hard to beat. Walmart currently has the Series 3 with GPS/LTE on sale for $229. (It normally costs $299). View Deal

Headphones

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @ Walmart

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $129

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $20 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $169

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Walmart has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $169, which is this bundle's second lowest price ever.View Deal

Toys

DNA Kits

23andMe DNA Test: was $199 now $99

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Normally priced at $199, Walmart has it on sale for just $99. View Deal