Villanova vs Winthrop live stream: How to watch March Madness online

Villanova vs Winthrop channel, start time The Villanova vs Winthrop live stream will begin at 9:57 p.m. ET / 6:57 p.m. PT on Friday, March 19th. It will be broadcast on TNT.

The Villanova vs Winthrop live stream sees a potential first round “Bracket Buster” looking to take down a titan of the bracket. Yes, the Eagles may be drawing the Wildcats at the right time in this March Madness live stream.

If there is a #12 vs #5 upset in the making, this maybe it. Winthrop is a good basketball team that is catching Villanova in a vulnerable spot. Nova’s senior point guard and assist leader Colin Gillespie suffered a season ending MCL tear March 3rd in a win over Creighton. Since then the Wildcats lost to Providence in their regular season finale and then exited the Big East Tournament in the quarterfinal thanks to a one point loss at the hands of Georgetown.

Winthrop is in a much different spot after dominating their regular season and the Big South Tournament. The Eagles went 23-1 on the year and then took their conference title by beating Campbell by 80-53. Senior guard Chandler Vaudrin is the team leader on the court and the stat sheet. He leads the Eagles in points (12.2ppg), rebounds (7.2rpg), assists (6.9apg) and steals (1.3 spg). Sophomore big man D.J. Burns uses his 6’9 275lbs frame to provide force in the paint. Burns netted 10ppg during the regular season, but is coming off a 22 point performance in the Big South title game.

Despite Nova (16-6) missing one of their best players, the Wildcats are still favorites to win. On the court there are two main reasons for that; forwards Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who scored a game high 26 points against Georgetown and Jermaine Samuels who netted 20 against the Hoyas. Both totals are well above their respective averages. The other reason is on the sideline, Jay Wright. The Wildcat Coach, just 59 years old, was recently named as a finalist for this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame class. That’s what happens when “Two-time National Champion” is attached to your name.

Villanova enters the game as 6.5 point favorites. The over/under is 143.

How to watch Villanova vs Winthrop live streams with a VPN

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get TNT where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the North Villanova vs Winthrop live stream, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

View Deal

Villanova vs Winthrop live streams in the US

In the US, the Villanova vs Winthrop game airs at 9:57 p.m. ET / 6:57 p.m. PT on Friday, March 19th. You can watch it all on one of the best streaming services: Sling TV

But since Sling doesn't get you CBS (which you also need for March Madness) we suggest another route. That's pairing Paramount Plus (if time is of the essence) or one of the AirTV boxes (which are now on huge sales) with Sling to get CBS and other broadcast channels.

While Sling TV doesn't have CBS, you can add it for free — easily — with one of Sling's big offers. For example, sign up for three months of Sling TV to save $100 on an AirTV 2 + HD antenna, to load CBS and all your other networks into Sling. If Locast supports your area, there's an even better deal: sign up for Sling TV for 2 months you can get a free AirTV mini to pull CBS and other local channels into Sling for free via Locast. View Deal

Paramount Plus free trial: 50% off for a year with code YEAR

Use the code YEAR at the last stage of checkout to save $30 to $50 on its annual price. The higher price is for the no-ads tier. View Deal

Villanova vs Winthrop live streams in the UK

American basketball fans unable to watch the tournament while travelling may need to check out a service such as ExpressVPN, as we can't find Villanova vs Winthrop in UK streaming services.

Villanova vs Winthrop live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the college basketball games will be airing on TSN, but we can see it has some tournament matchups — but they're not saying which ones. Completists without a way to watch the games, though should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.