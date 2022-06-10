Two iPhone 14 models are falling behind schedule — what you need to know

When the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro arrive later this year, we shouldn't see any of the four expected models arrive late. But that doesn't negate the possibility that the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max might be in short supply when they are released.

These two larger rumored iPhone models could be a whole month behind the standard-sized models, so says reliable source and display expert Ross Young (opens in new tab) of DSCC. This builds on previous warnings made about the larger iPhones falling behind.

Young explains that while the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro displays are shipping this month, the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max and new iPhone 14 Max (replacing the iPhone 13 mini), will only get their screens shipped in July.

Looks like iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max panel shipments are a month behind the 14 and 14 Pro. The panel shipments for the larger models are starting in July vs. June for the smaller models. Not expecting any delays at launch at this point though.June 9, 2022 See more

Fortunately, Young believes that this shouldn't lead to a delay in shipping for the larger iPhones. No need to alter the expected mid-September launch date for the iPhone 14 on your calendar just yet then.

That said, Apple's had no problem with delaying iPhone launches in the past. We only need to go back to the iPhone 12 series in 2020 for an example. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro launched first in October, already a month later than usual. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max came a month after that, arriving only in mid-November.

But a being the scenes delay could translate into a short supply of some iPhone models when they launch, something we've seen before with the likes of the iPhone 13 Pro Max having long wait times after it launched last year.

Young also mentioned in a reply that he expects an always-on display (AOD) for the iPhone 14 Pro models. This has been rumored before, but this claim now has extra weight thanks to recent discoveries within iOS 16's code, which mention the always-on feature in several places.

Other stuff to look out for at the iPhone 14 launch is the new two-tier chipset arrangement between the regular and Pro models, new front cameras on all models, and a new 48MP main camera on the two Pro phones.