Trump shuts down stimulus check 2 negotiations — what you need to know

Although talks of new relief bill that includes stimulus check 2 seemed hopeful in recent days, President Trump has just pulled the White House out of negotiations and is asking the Senate to prioritize hearings for his Supreme Court nominee.

On Tuesday NBC News reported that the President told his "representatives to stop negotiating" a coronavirus stimulus package until next month's election has passed.

In a series of tweets, the President also asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to "focus full time" on the process of approving his Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The latest stimulus check 2 updates

Stimulus check 2 date: Here's when you could get a direct payment

Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their...October 6, 2020

By asking both his own stimulus bill negotiators and the Senate to stop stimulus bill talks, the President has pulled two of the three parties involved in the months-long efforts to approve a follow-up to March's CARES Act.

This change of direction comes after President Trump's coronavirus-related hospitalization over the weekend. On October 3, from the Walter Reed Medical Center, the President tweeted, "OUR GREAT USA WANTS & NEEDS STIMULUS. WORK TOGETHER AND GET IT DONE."

Despite his comments in favor of "very generous" direct payments, it appears he couldn't persuade negotiators to reach agreements on spending. But he certainly can withhold his support and signature from a stimulus bill.

As for a new stimulus check 2 date, the President tweeted, "After the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."

Of course, he could reverse course again. But with the presidential election less than a month away, it seems stimulus check 2 talks are once again on hiatus.