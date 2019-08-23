Trump 'Orders' Companies to Ditch China, Make Products in USA

President Donald Trump "ordered" our "great American companies" to seek out manufacturing alternatives to China in a four-part Twitter thread on Friday, escalating the months-long trade war with the East Asian superpower.

Our Country has lost, stupidly, Trillions of Dollars with China over many years. They have stolen our Intellectual Property at a rate of Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year, & they want to continue. I won’t let that happen! We don’t need China and, frankly, would be far....August 23, 2019

The tweets came after China announced retaliatory tariffs of 5% and 10% on $75 billion in U.S. imports — a direct response to Trump's plan to roll out duties on $300 billion in Chinese goods by Dec. 15.

It's unclear what legal authority President Trump believes he has to order U.S. companies from manufacturing in China, although the tweets capture his growing frustration with China amid the risk of a recession during his re-election campaign next year.

Trump preceded his announcement with a curt hypothetical, questioning whether Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell or Chinese President Xi Jinping is the U.S.'s "bigger enemy."

....My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?August 23, 2019

Trump also ordered the U.S. package-delivery services, including the U.S. Postal Service and the private companies United Parcel Service, Amazon and FedEx, to "search for and refuse all deliveries of Fentanyl from China," which you can learn more about here. (Amazon now delivers nearly half of its own packages, after having relied on the USPS and private carriers for many years.)

Last week, President Trump seemed open to alleviating the impact of the trade war on tech companies. After he discussed the tariffs on consumer electronics with Apple CEO Tim Cook, he told reporters "I thought he made a very compelling argument, so I'm thinking about it."

Apple has previously asked the Trump administration to exclude iPhones from the tariffs, but with its rapid-growing wearables business, rising tariffs raise concern about costs on all Apple products.

As of this writing, the Dow had dropped about 450 points Friday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq had slid 2.2%.