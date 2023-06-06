Tom's Guide Awards 2023 announced — Enter your product now

The Tom's Guide Awards is back for a fourth year, and we're celebrating the best-of-the-best products across a wide range of categories. From phones and laptops to home appliances and fitness gear, these awards are designed to highlight the very best devices and services for your money.

Our Hero Awards will recognize big-picture innovation, the best brand of the year, admirable efforts in diversity and sustainability, and more. We’re excited to celebrate the people and companies that receive the highest honors. We’ll also want to highlight products that are simply of excellent value, as we understand being able to find great tech for a bargain is important to many consumers.

The awards are free to enter and will be judged by Tom’s Guide’s resident specialists, but we’ll need your help to create the ultimate shortlists. Click here to nominate your favorite products of the year.

Nominations close at 11:59pm EST on June 16, 2023. The sooner you enter, the better — it'll give us the opportunity to review any nominated products we haven't yet already. Take a look at all the categories below, and if you have any questions, email tg.awards@futurenet.com.

Tom's Guide Awards 2023: Official Entry Form (Free to enter)

How to enter the Tom's Guide Awards

Companies can enter here for the Tom's Guide Awards, and submissions are free. We are taking nominations between now and June 16. We will announce all of the Tom's Guide Award winners in late June.

Tom's Guide Awards categories

Hero Awards

Best New Product of 2023: The very top product judged by Tom’s Guide’s editors, which takes into consideration all of the major categories. Must be a product that’s new for 2022.

The very top product judged by Tom’s Guide’s editors, which takes into consideration all of the major categories. Must be a product that’s new for 2022. Breakthrough Award: This highlights a particular product or service that reinvents that category and changes the way we work and/or play. Likely a first of its kind for the industry.

This highlights a particular product or service that reinvents that category and changes the way we work and/or play. Likely a first of its kind for the industry. Best Company Award: An award that recognizes the brand that has had the most impact over the past year through the quality of its products, the excitement around its launches and the good it is doing for the world.

An award that recognizes the brand that has had the most impact over the past year through the quality of its products, the excitement around its launches and the good it is doing for the world. Innovation Award: Honoring the company or person that has truly pushed the envelope with a particular product or product category. Who is rethinking how products and services work for users?

Honoring the company or person that has truly pushed the envelope with a particular product or product category. Who is rethinking how products and services work for users? Diversity in Tech Award: This award celebrates the company or person who is helping to make the latest innovations as accessible as possible to the broadest possible audience, including underserved communities.

This award celebrates the company or person who is helping to make the latest innovations as accessible as possible to the broadest possible audience, including underserved communities. Sustainability Award: What product or company made changes or launched initiatives to better our environment. Think: using recycled materials, cutting plastic out of packaging and more.

What product or company made changes or launched initiatives to better our environment. Think: using recycled materials, cutting plastic out of packaging and more. Best Value of 2023: You don't have to break the bank for excellent tech. We're looking for the best value product of the year.

You don't have to break the bank for excellent tech. We're looking for the best value product of the year. Best Product Design of 2023: We appreciate aesthetics and smart design choices. Help us celebrate the product with the best design sensibilities.

Phones

Best phone

Best Android phone

Best phone under $500

Best phone under $300

Best camera phone

Best gaming phone

Best phone design

Best phone battery life

Best phone carrier

Computing and Home Office

Best laptop

Best value laptop

Best laptop battery life

Best tablet

Best value tablet

Best router

Best standing desk

Best office chair

Best gaming laptop

Best 2-in-1

TV

Best TV

Best OLED TV

Best QLED TV

Best value TV

Best TV design

Best TV innovation

Best gaming TV

Best big-screen TV

Streaming

Best streaming device

Best budget streaming device

Best streaming service

Best live tv streaming service

Best sports streaming service

Best value streaming service

Best free streaming service

Best streaming show (scripted)

Best streaming reality show

Best streaming movie

Audio

Best headphones overall

Best noise-canceling headphones

Best wireless earbuds

Best value earbud

Best audiophile headphones

Best sports headphones

Best soundbar

Best value soundbar

Best Bluetooth speaker

Homes

Best smart home device

Best air fryer

Best toaster oven

Best cast iron skillet

Best blender

Best food processor

Best juicer

Best air purifier

Best espresso machine

Best robot vacuum cleaner

Best digital photo frame

Best meat thermometer

Best fire pit

Gaming

Active Life

Best smartwatch

Best fitness tracker

Best running watch

Best electric scooter

Best electric bike

Best running shoes

Best yoga mat

Best workout app

Best treadmill

Best exercise bike

Gaming

Best console

Best handheld gaming PC

Best game

Best PS5 game

Best Xbox Series X game

Best PC game

Best Switch game

Best game subscription service

Best gaming monitor

Best VR headset

Best gaming keyboard

Best gaming mouse

Best gaming headset

