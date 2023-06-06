Tom's Guide Awards 2023 announced — Enter your product now

The Tom's Guide Awards is back for a fourth year, and we're celebrating the best-of-the-best products across a wide range of categories. From phones and laptops to home appliances and fitness gear, these awards are designed to highlight the very best devices and services for your money.
Our Hero Awards will recognize big-picture innovation, the best brand of the year, admirable efforts in diversity and sustainability, and more. We’re excited to celebrate the people and companies that receive the highest honors. We’ll also want to highlight products that are simply of excellent value, as we understand being able to find great tech for a bargain is important to many consumers.
The awards are free to enter and will be judged by Tom’s Guide’s resident specialists, but we’ll need your help to create the ultimate shortlists. Click here to nominate your favorite products of the year.
Nominations close at 11:59pm EST on June 16, 2023. The sooner you enter, the better — it'll give us the opportunity to review any nominated products we haven't yet already. Take a look at all the categories below, and if you have any questions, email tg.awards@futurenet.com.
Tom's Guide Awards 2023: Official Entry Form (Free to enter)
How to enter the Tom's Guide Awards
Companies can enter here for the Tom's Guide Awards, and submissions are free. We are taking nominations between now and June 16. We will announce all of the Tom's Guide Award winners in late June.
Tom's Guide Awards categories
Hero Awards
- Best New Product of 2023: The very top product judged by Tom’s Guide’s editors, which takes into consideration all of the major categories. Must be a product that’s new for 2022.
- Breakthrough Award: This highlights a particular product or service that reinvents that category and changes the way we work and/or play. Likely a first of its kind for the industry.
- Best Company Award: An award that recognizes the brand that has had the most impact over the past year through the quality of its products, the excitement around its launches and the good it is doing for the world.
- Innovation Award: Honoring the company or person that has truly pushed the envelope with a particular product or product category. Who is rethinking how products and services work for users?
- Diversity in Tech Award: This award celebrates the company or person who is helping to make the latest innovations as accessible as possible to the broadest possible audience, including underserved communities.
- Sustainability Award: What product or company made changes or launched initiatives to better our environment. Think: using recycled materials, cutting plastic out of packaging and more.
- Best Value of 2023: You don't have to break the bank for excellent tech. We're looking for the best value product of the year.
- Best Product Design of 2023: We appreciate aesthetics and smart design choices. Help us celebrate the product with the best design sensibilities.
Phones
- Best phone
- Best Android phone
- Best phone under $500
- Best phone under $300
- Best camera phone
- Best gaming phone
- Best phone design
- Best phone battery life
- Best phone carrier
Computing and Home Office
- Best laptop
- Best value laptop
- Best laptop battery life
- Best tablet
- Best value tablet
- Best router
- Best standing desk
- Best office chair
- Best gaming laptop
- Best 2-in-1
TV
- Best TV
- Best OLED TV
- Best QLED TV
- Best value TV
- Best TV design
- Best TV innovation
- Best gaming TV
- Best big-screen TV
Streaming
- Best streaming device
- Best budget streaming device
- Best streaming service
- Best live tv streaming service
- Best sports streaming service
- Best value streaming service
- Best free streaming service
- Best streaming show (scripted)
- Best streaming reality show
- Best streaming movie
Audio
- Best headphones overall
- Best noise-canceling headphones
- Best wireless earbuds
- Best value earbud
- Best audiophile headphones
- Best sports headphones
- Best soundbar
- Best value soundbar
- Best Bluetooth speaker
Homes
- Best smart home device
- Best air fryer
- Best toaster oven
- Best cast iron skillet
- Best blender
- Best food processor
- Best juicer
- Best air purifier
- Best espresso machine
- Best robot vacuum cleaner
- Best digital photo frame
- Best meat thermometer
- Best fire pit
Gaming
- Best air fryer
- Best air purifier
- Best instant pot
- Best juicer
- Best blender
- Best meat thermometer
- Best space heaters
- Best mattress
- Best coffee maker
- Best robot vacuum
- Best robot vacuum for pet hair
- Best digital photo frame
- Best toaster oven
- Best kettle
- Best food processor
Active Life
- Best smartwatch
- Best fitness tracker
- Best running watch
- Best electric scooter
- Best electric bike
- Best running shoes
- Best yoga mat
- Best workout app
- Best treadmill
- Best exercise bike
Gaming
- Best console
- Best handheld gaming PC
- Best game
- Best PS5 game
- Best Xbox Series X game
- Best PC game
- Best Switch game
- Best game subscription service
- Best gaming monitor
- Best VR headset
- Best gaming keyboard
- Best gaming mouse
- Best gaming headset
Gaming
- Best console
- Best PS5 game
- Best Xbox Series X game
- Best PC Game
- Best Switch game
- Best Mobile games (iOS/Android)
- Best gaming monitor
- Best VR headset
- Best gaming chair
- Best gaming keyboard
- Best gaming mouse
- Best gaming headset
- Best value gaming headset