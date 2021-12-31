This TikTok pillowcase hack has gone viral — here’s why

This year, TikTok has been full of all sorts of ‘miraculous’ viral home hacks to tackle just about any domestic chore. So far, we’ve learned of the many powers of baking soda when researching how to clean every room of your home. We also know about the humble dishwasher tablet that went viral for getting rid of grease and grime on ovens and baking trays. Find out what happened when I tried this TikTok cleaning hack using a dishwasher tablet.

This latest TikTok ‘housekeeper’ hack is making the rounds for one simple trick. Posted by Kaylie @tidycademy, with the caption, “If you’re a housekeeper, don’t leave your clients’ pillows like this," she shows a pillow in a pillowcase with the open end of the case hanging loose, tucks the ends in and pulls tightly on the sides for a perfect, rectangle pillow.

While it may seem like common sense (after all, how hard is it to put a pillow into a case?) this viral pillowcase hack has pulled in an incredible 12.1 million views and 913.9K likes so far.

It just goes to show that everyone wants to know how to create the perfect hotel-style pillow to spruce up a bedroom.

TikTok pillowcase hack

1. After you've placed your pillow inside the case, take the extra piece of pillowcase at the end and tuck it inside.

Tucking in pillowcase ends (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Next, pull the pillow tightly on both sides and you have a neat, rectangular pillow!

Neatly made pillowcase (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

A simple yet effective pillowcase hack! If you enjoy cleaning or other hacks to make your life easier, be sure to check out our own TikTok videos.

When should you replace your pillow?

If your pillow still doesn't look good, then it might be time to invest in a new one. Depending on the type of pillow you own, the filling can flatten, lumps and bumps can form and it can lose its support.

If you're unsure, try the fold test if you own a cotton or polyester pillow — fold it in half and if it stays in place, you need a new one. For other types of pillow such as down or memory foam, essentially they won't feel as good as they used to. You might be waking up with neck pain, or noticing lumps in the filling. If this is the case, opt for a new pillow.