This shiny gold Razr is the foldable phone I want

If you're like me, you're much more likely to procure new tech if it comes in a shiny gold finish. Which is why I can't stop thinking about the gilded version of Motorola's Razr, leaked less than a month before the foldable phone is set to release.

Notorious twitter leaker Evan Blass shared several images of the never-before-seen gold Razr. On Verizon's website, which has the $1,499 Razr listed for pre-order, the new phone is only available in black.

Blass's tweet didn't divulge any details about the gold Razr beyond aesthetics, so it's likely the stylish variant will sport identical specs to the "Noir Black" clamshell. The Moto Razr features the Snapdragon 710 chipset, 128 GB of storage and a 6.2-inch folding OLED display.

We're unable to confirm the existence of this glorious gold phone, but perhaps Motorola is waiting to assess interest in the Razr (which releases March 3) before expanding its color options.

Next week, Samsung is expected to unveil a similar-looking foldable called the Galaxy Z Flip. This handset is expected to have a larger display and improved durability compared to the Galaxy Fold. But if it doesn't come in a shiny finish, I'm probably not interested.