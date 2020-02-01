Motorola Razr vs Galaxy Z Flip: Which foldable flip phone will win?

A classic design is being reinvented right before our eyes. The new Motorola Razr, which is now available for pre-order, and Galaxy Z Flip, which is expected to arrive soon, should be the first two foldable phones ever with clamshell designs that combines a retro look with cutting-edge technology. But which one of these new age flip phones will win?

The Motorola Razr has the name recognition of the 2000s icon and serious durability claims going for it, while Samsung could overshadow its competitor with a lower price and beefier specs. So at least one of these devices definitely has a shot of making our best phones list.

Here’s how these two foldable phones are stacking up based on the official specs the Razr and the leaked info for the Galaxy Z Flip.

The Motorola Razr costs $1,500 with the phone arriving in stores February 6. You can order the phone online now from Walmart and Verizon, and it is an exclusive to that wireless carrier in the U.S.

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be announced Feb. 11 at Samsung's Unpacked event and could be released as soon as February 14, according to at least one report. The rumored price is $1,400, which would undercut Motorola. As for availability, the Z Flip could be an AT&T exclusive at first, but that remains to be seen.

Motorola Razr vs Galaxy Z Flip: Specs compared

Motorola Razr Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Rumored) Interior display 6.2 inches OLED (2142 x 876) 6.7 inches OLED (2636 x 1080) Exterior display 2.7 inches OLED (800x 600) 1.1 inches (300 x 116) CPU Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 855+ RAM 6GB 8GB Storage 128GB 256GB Rear cameras 16MP (f/1.7) 12MP (f1/.8), 12MP (f/2.2) ultra wide Front camera 5MP (f/2.0) 10MP (f/2.0) Battery 2,510 mAh 3,300 mAh Size (folded) 3.7 x 2.83 x 0.55 inches 3.4 x 2.9 x 0.61-0.68 inches Size (open) 6.77 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches 6.6 x 2.9 x 0.28 inches Weight 7.2 ounces 6.5 ounces

Motorola Razr vs Galaxy Z Flip: Design

The Motorola Razr has a 6.2-inch display when opened. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Motorola Razr's design is inspired by one of the most popular clamshell phones of all time, featuring a compact design when closed. Just like the original, there's a chin on the bottom but it houses a fingerprint sensor for quickly unlocking the foldable phone.

The textured back makes the Razr easy to grip, but we wish the phone came in other colors other than smoky black. The whole phone measures just 3.7 x 2.83 x 0.55 inches when closed, which is a bit bigger but thinner than the Galaxy Z Flip's rumored measurements of 3.4 x 2.9 x 0.68 inches.

At a rumored 0.68 inches, the Galazy Z Flip would be thicker than the Razr when closed. (Image credit: WinFuture)

When open, it sounds like the Razr and Galaxy Z Flip will be evenly matched in terms of size but the Razr will be heftier at 7.2 ounces if the Z Flip's rumored 6.5-ounce weight is accurate.

The Galaxy Z Flip may come in as many as four colors, including black, gold, purple and silver. So Samsung could have an advantage in the style department.

Motorola Razr vs Galaxy Z Flip: Displays

The Galazy Z Flip is expected to feature a huge 6.7-inch display but a tiny 1.1-inch external screen. (Image credit: WinFuture.de)

There are very big differences between the Motorola Razr and Galaxy Z Flip when it comes to their screens. When open, the Z Flip is expected to feature a large 6.7-inch OLED display, compared to just 6.2 inches for the Motorola Razr.

In addition, the Razr has a plastic interior display, while the Z Flip is rumored to feature a foldable ultra-thin glass display.

The Razr's main display doesn't show a crease but Motorola says to expect lumps and bumps. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the outside, the Razr takes the lead with a 2.7-inch Quick View display that's designed to deliver notifications. You can quickly respond to messages via voice commands, as well as interact with Google Assistant and control music playback.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip's exterior panel is said to measure just 1.1 inches, so you likely won't be able to display much information.

Durability

The Galaxy Z Flip may be the first foldable phone with an "ultra-thin glass" display. (Image credit: Weibo)

Given the problems Samsung had with the original Galaxy Fold, Motorola is looking to create an advantage for itself with the new Razr. Motorola worked with Lenovo for four years and developed 26 prototypes before finalizing the Razr's foldable display. There's no gap when the phone is closed, thanks to two stainless steel hinges connected via sliding support plates.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Razr's folding screen didn't exhibit a crease during our hands-on time, but Motorola has warned that "bumps and lumps" are normal.

We don't know much about the Galaxy Z Flip's durability yet, but it is significant that Samsung is moving away from plastic for this design and reportedly adopting an ultra-thin glass display. Apparently, there will be a visible crease in the middle of this panel.

Motorola Razr vs Galaxy Z Flip: Specs

The Razr has a slower CPU and less RAM and storage than the rumored Galaxy Z Flip. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Z Flip looks to be the more powerful foldable flip phone based on its leaked specs. It should pack a Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Razr has less powerful components. It features a mid-range Snapdragon 710 processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Now, the target audience for these foldable phones probably doesn't care that much about tech specs compared to the design, but it still looks like Samsung will have the edge.

It's worth noting that the Razr doesn't have 5G connectivity, though a 5G version could emerge. It's not yet known whether the Galazy Z Flip will offer 5G, but it doesn't appear the first version will offer a 5G modem.

Motorola Razr vs Galaxy Z Flip: Cameras

Expect dual rear cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip, including an ultra-wide shooter. (Image credit: Evan Blass via Twitter)

The Razr is keeping it simple when it comes to cameras, with just a single 16MP rear camera with a f/1.7 aperture. The Galaxy Z Flip looks to be more advanced on the photography front, with reports of two rear cameras — a 12MP main camera and another 12MP ultra-wide shooter.

Up front, the Razr has a 5MP camera for quick selfies, while the Galaxy Z Flip should have a sharper 10MP camera.

Motorola Razr vs Galaxy Z Flip: Battery

The Razr has a 2,510 mAh battery, which is pretty small for a flagship phone. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Motorola Razr has a pretty small battery for a flagship phone, coming in at 2,510 mAh. The Galaxy Z Flip is rumored to have a 3,300 mAh battery, which is more capacity than Motorola's phone. We tend to expect 4,000 mAh batteries or larger on premium Android phones, so we'll have to see how well these handsets hold up on our web surfing battery test.

Outlook

The first wave of foldable phones basically flopped, but the Motorola Razr and Galazy Z Flip both have a shot at gaining traction with consumers. That's because they solve an actual problem: you can fit a big-screen phone in your front pocket without taking up a ton of room. There's also something undeniably cool about a foldable clamshell phone that's simultaneously retro and futuristic.

Is this convenience and wow factor worth $1,400 to $1,500? We'll have to see how the Razr and Galaxy Z Flip fare in our full reviews (and for Samsung to actually take the wraps off the Galaxy Z Flip). If we had to make a call right now, the Galazy Z Flip appears to enjoy a slight edge because of its beefier rumored specs and larger display, but Motorola could win over shoppers with its sheer durability and throwback appeal.