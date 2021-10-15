This Pixel 6 stand just leaked — here’s everything that’s new

Even with Google's Pixel Fall Launch event scheduled for next Tuesday (Oct. 19) that hasn't stopped the company from accidentally leaking new features about the upcoming Google Pixel 6.

According to Android Police, Google accidentally uploaded screenshots on its GoogleNews Telegram group showcasing an upcoming wireless charger for the Google Pixel 6, as well as various charging optimization modes. Along with the new set of options, it seems that Google will expand the Material You UI design to wireless charge settings as well.

With the second generation Pixel Stand wireless charger, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would get some interesting options. One is the Optimized mode, which will optimize charging and is recommended for most situation. Likely this mode will prioritize faster charging when battery levels are low, and will taper off the charge speed if the battery is past a certain threshold.

The Max mode would, as the name suggests, charge the Pixel 6 as quickly as possible. The disclaimer reads that "Fan may be louder at times" during Max charging.

Given current rumors suggesting the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will support wireless charging of up to 23W, it makes sense that there would be a cooling fan to ensure components don't overheat. Now, will the fan be internal to the charger, or would it aim to cool the phone down as well?

Lastly, the Quiet charge mode is supposed to limit fan speed, but the phone may charger more slowly as a result.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: 9to5Google | GoogleNews Telegram group) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: 9to5Google | GoogleNews Telegram group) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: 9to5Google | GoogleNews Telegram group)

Unfortunately, that's all we know about the second generation Pixel Stand. There's no word on release date or price, but it will likely launch at the same time as the Pixel 6, which you would assume is before the end of October. The current Pixel Stand costs $79, so we expect this second generation model to be in the same ballpark.