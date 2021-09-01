Google Pixel 6 leak just tipped much faster wireless charging

Google Pixel phones have never been speed demons when it comes to charging. But the upcoming Pixel 6 could see a boost in charging speed if a leak about one of the phone's accessories is to be believed.

The leaked details come from Android Police, which has been tipped off to the existence of a revised version of the Pixel Stand wireless charging accessory. Rumors about a new Pixel Stand tied to the Pixel 6 circulated during the summer, but this report offers some more concrete details.

Specifically, Android Police's retail sources claim that one of the big U.S. carriers has started inputting information about accessories prior to the Pixel 6's likely release this fall. One of those entries describes a "Google Pixel 23W WL Stand" — there's even a screenshot to back up the claim.

(Image credit: Android Police)

The new Pixel Stand reportedly comes with a fan to help keep it cool while charging your Pixel 6 at a faster clip.

The original Pixel Stand topped at 10W charging, so 23W is a big improvement, even it it's not the fastest wireless charging around. The OnePlus 9 Pro supports 50W wireless charging, and there's an optional stand that can deliver that blazing speed.

Still, if the Android Police leak is accurate, 23W wireless charging would be faster than what the 15W speed supported by both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12. It's also an improvement over the Pixel 5's 12W wireless charging speed.

Google could have plenty of reasons to want to speed up charging on its smartphones, not the least of which would be to make the Pixel 6 stand out from the crowd. But reportedly, Google's upcoming flagship will feature bigger batteries than before — 4,614 mAh for the Pixel 6 and 5,000 mAh for the rumored Pixel 6 Pro — so there's a need to charge up those batteries more quickly.

While we're on the subject of charging speeds, the Pixel 5's 18W charging speed is nothing to write home about either, but there's no word in the Android Police report if wired charging will get a similar boost. Previous Pixel 6 rumors have pointed to 33W charging for the new Google phone, though.

Beyond better charging speeds, the Pixel 6 is shaping up to be one of the most interesting Pixel phones in a good, long while. The new phone could even arrive as soon as this month, if rumors are to be believed. Google has already confirmed the Pixel 6 will be powered by a new in-house Tensor chip that figures to bolster its AI capabilities. We're also expecting two versions of the phone, with the Pixel 6 Pro offering the larger screen.