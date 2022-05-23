This new Netflix show just soared into the top 10

Netflix has been absolutely killing it with the foreign language content recently, From Squid Game to Money Heist , it looks like plenty of people are willing to give dubbed or subtitled content a shot. The latest addition is Spanish thriller ‘Wrong Side of the Tracks’, which just flew into the Netflix top 10.

Wrong Side of the Tracks is currently the 7th most watched content on Netflix, and fourth most watched TV show. It follows grizzled war veteran Tirso Abantos (José Coronado) living in Madrid's Entrevías neighborhood.

Tirso isn’t too happy when the area is infiltrated by drug dealers, but only decides to do something about it when his granddaughter Irene (Nona Sobo) falls into that crowd. Irene is unhappy with her life, and plans to run away with her boyfriend Nelson (Felipe Londoño), but need money before they can.

Resorting to dealing drugs, the pair end up in trouble and wanted by both the police and local drug lords. This forces Irene to turn to her grandfather for help.

Tirso will do whatever it takes to protect his granddaughter and help bring her back onto the right side of the tracks. Cue some vigilante justice, as Tirso gives the dealers a taste of their own medicine. But things don’t quite go according to plan, especially when teenagers are involved, and that inevitably causes unwanted conflict.

The show has been compared to Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino, and it's not difficult to see some similarities. You have an old man living in a fast-deteriorating neighborhood, and decides to do something about it thanks to a teenage catalyst. Only this time it’s set in Madrid, rather than Detroit, and features the man’s granddaughter.

Wrong Side of the Tracks is known as Entrevías, the neighborhood it’s set in, in its native Spain, where it airs on Telecino. The first two seasons seem to have been broadcast back to back, with the very first episode premiering on February 1, 2022 and the second season finale taking place on May 17.

The first season arrived on Netflix on May 20, and all eight episodes are available to watch now. You can choose between watching a dubbed English language version, or watching it in the original Spanish with subtitles.

It’s not clear if and when the second season will arrive, but episodes range from 69 to 80 minutes long. That should keep you entertained for a little while.