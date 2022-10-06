Money Heist Berlin’s first trailer introduces the spin-off’s brand new crew

Netflix has made huge investments in foreign language programming, and one of its major successes has been Money Heist. The Spanish crime drama ran for five seasons on the service, and spawned the spin-off/remake Money Heist Korea. Now a third instalment of the franchise is on the way, with Money Heist Berlin.

While the show isn’t expected to land on Netflix until sometime next year, the streamer has already started hyping up the new series. That includes revealing details of the cast a few weeks back (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)) and a newly-released trailer that gives us a glimpse of the new crew in the flesh.

While Money Heist Korea was mostly a remake of the original show, Money Heist Berlin is a fully-fledged spin-off. In fact it’s a prequel, focusing on the character Berlin (played by Pedro Alonso) from the original series and five members of a brand new crew.

Unfortunately the trailer doesn’t reveal much of what’s going to happen in the new show, and focuses on introducing the main cast. But given the name we can be pretty sure there’s a heist involved somewhere along the way.

Joining Berlin in the new series is Damián (Tristán Ulloa) a “confident and philanthropic professor," electronics specialist Keila (Michelle Jenner), “relentless man of action” Bruce (Joel Sánchez), the “devoted” Roi (Julio Peña Fernández” and the “insatiable” Cameron (Begoña Vargas).

The Professor (Álvaro Morte), Berlin’s brother and the mastermind of the original heist, is also suspected to be returning, but that’s not been confirmed yet.

Despite the name of the show it doesn’t sound like the German capital will play a role in Money Heist Berlin. Shooting has already begun in Paris, and will take place both there and in Madrid over the coming weeks. So producers missed the opportunity to add a double meaning to the title, which feels like a missed opportunity. Or maybe not, we’ll just have to wait and see what the show has to offer.

Money Heist creators Esther Martínez Lobato and Álex Pina returned to co-write the eight episode first season. The duo said that the idea behind the series was to take the Berlin character, who they say is “the most sparkling personality” of the original series, and “place it in another universe."

Speaking at a Netflix event in Madrid last month, the two said that they “loved the idea of introducing a new gang around Berlin in a completely different emotional state.

Money Heist Berlin is set to debut on Netflix sometime next year, though a release date has yet to be announced. We'll be sure to bring you all the latest news about the eight-episode first season as and when we hear it.