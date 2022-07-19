This classic comedy series is getting a movie reboot on Netflix

Despite running for just two seasons, 1964’s The Munsters was a beloved franchise that led to several feature films and a sequel series. Now, it looks like Netflix is bringing the series back from the dead in the form of a new movie.

Rob Zombie took to his Instagram (opens in new tab) yesterday to deliver the news that his cinematic take on The Munsters will be coming to the streaming service this fall.

A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This project had been in a bit of development hell since its inception. Originally slated to be a simultaneous release in theaters and on Peacock , the movie eventually left NBCUniversal’s streaming service altogether. Netflix has revived the project, which is launching this fall alongside a Wednesday Addams series directed by Tim Burton.

The Munsters: Who is in it?

The Rob Zombie-directed movie will star Jeff Daniel Phillips as family patriarch Herman Munster and Sheri Moon Zombie as his wife Lily Munster. Phillips may be most familiar to viewers as a caveman from the Geico TV commercials, but he did have a role as David Angar in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD . Zombie is the spouse of Rob Zombie and has acted in a few horror films, including her husband’s The Devil’s Rejects.

In another Agents of SHIELD crossover, Daniel Roebuck will co-star in the role of Grandpa Munster, the aged vampire who longs for the good old days of Transylvania where he was — probably — Count Dracula. Aside from a small role in Agents of SHIELD, Roebuck was also a recurring character in Man in the High Castle, one of our top shows available on Amazon Prime Video .

Finally, The Munsters will also star Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp “The gypsy queen.” Brake is most famous (but least recognizable) for his portrayal of the Night King in Game of Thrones . Schell has largely been retired in recent years but was in the James Bond film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.

The Munsters: Where to watch more Munsters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Right now if you want to catch up on the iconic comedy series there is some good news. The original 1964 TV series is currently available to stream for free on Peacock. You do not need one of the paid tiers to watch; all you need to do is sign up for a Peacock account.