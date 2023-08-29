These new noise-cancelling earbuds blow away AirPods Pro 2 for battery life

Legendary audio brand Marshall has revealed its next-gen Motif II active noise-cancelling earbuds. The latest edition of the Motif ANC series feature signature Marshall sound, upgraded noise-cancelation, enhanced connectivity, and boosted playtime that surpasses many of the best wireless earbuds.

Priced at $199 / £179 (approx. AU$306) and available to pre-order from today (August 29), the Marshall Motif II are a more affordable next-gen option to many of the noise-canceling flagships we've seen such as the Apple AirPods Pro 2 ($249), Sony WF-1000XM5 ($299), and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II ($299).

Partly as a consequence of the more efficient Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, the Motif II ANC is capable of delivering 10 more hours of playtime with ANC activated to reach 30 hours total capacity with top ups from the charging case.

The Motif II earbuds will be available to buy outright starting on September 12.

Same Signature Sound but with longer playtimes

(Image credit: Marshall)

While earbuds come in all shapes and sizes, few brands have such iconic identity as the classic appeal as those from Marshall. Instantly recognizable for designs that evoke the British company’s original guitar amplifiers that became popular in the 1960s, the Motif II's textured charging case sports the traditional signature Marshall motif that echoes the company's live performance heritage.

Although it doesn't specifically mention what's been improved, Marshall says that the sound on the Motif II has been "supercharged" and active noise cancelation performance has been improved.

Finally, with the latest Bluetooth version support the Motif II is LE Audio ready, increasing the wireless range and improving audio sync for videos.

