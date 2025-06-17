The Marshall Monitor IIIs are my favorite headphones — and they’re currently $30 off

As a reviews writer at Tom's Guide, I test some of the best over-ear headphones and other audio gear — and nothing makes me happier than a set of cans that not only sounds great but is extremely comfortable too. The Marshall Monitor IIIs are one such set. They look fantastic, they sound even better, and they're currently $30 off at Amazon U.S.

I use the Monitor IIIs every day and everywhere — on the bus to and from work, while chilling on the couch, on busy trains, you name it. I don't think I've tried a comfier set of cans. I'd highly recommend them at their full retail price, so the $30 discount is too good to pass up.

Marshall Monitor III: was $349 now $319 at Amazon A great internal upgrade to Marshall’s already impressive noise canceling, bringing a slate of new features to the table. They’re comfortable, sound great, and fold up smaller than any other pair of noise-canceling headphones that money can buy.

Ever since I ditched my earbuds for them a few months ago, my ears have been beaming with joy, for a few reasons. First of all, their plush leather earcups sit snugly around my ears, and having worn them for eight straight hours at a point, I can confidently say they never hurt my ears — or make them too hot. The leatherette headband with the silicon band also helps relieve pressure on my head.

The main event, of course, is the sound quality, because what good is a pair of headphones if it doesn't sound astonishingly fantastic? Fret not because the Monitor IIIs don't let you down in the audio department, and listening to them once lets you know loud and clear why Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong is their ambassador.

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Basslines (even distorted ones) sound thumping and powerful in songs like 'Come Around' by 070 Shake and 'Money' by Pink Floyd, while backing vocals are balanced well alongside the fronts in 'The Contract' by Twenty One Pilots and 'Let You Fade' by Linkin Park. And of course, the Monitor IIIs' 100-hour battery life (ANC off) will have you jamming to your favorite tunes for hours and hours.

Like I mentioned up top, I'd pay full price for the Monitor IIIs any day. The ANC is highly effective, the battery life is ridiculously epic, music sounds stupidly good, and they're extremely comfortable.

And you too can experience all of these features at a lower price as the headphones are currently $30 off at Amazon U.S. — but I can't imagine this deal will last for long so best to snap it up as soon as possible!