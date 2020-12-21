The worst Cyberpunk 2077 bug has just been uncovered

Everybody who keeps half an eye on the world of gaming will know that the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has been riddled with issues.

First announced eight years ago – before the PS4 and Xbox One had even launched, let alone the PS5 and Xbox Series X – the game is, politely, a buggy mess. Some of the bugs are quite entertaining, but performance has been so bad that Sony took the unprecedented step of removing the game from the PlayStation store and issuing ‘no questions asked’ refunds.

Now the worst bug yet has come to light, and it’s an especially cruel one as it punishes the players who have put the most time into the game despite its drawbacks. It seems that if a saved game exceeds 8MB in size, it becomes corrupted, losing players’ hard earned progress.

The problem, which seems to affect those playing the PC version (including the Stadia stream) is the subject of much discussion on the CD Projekt Red forums and Reddit. After comparison of saved games, and some hardcore experimentation, the common denominator appears to be saved game size.

While the 8MB limit hasn’t officially been confirmed, the developer has acknowledged the problem and Good Old Games – the platform owned by CD Projekt – has added a support page for saved game corruption which verifies that it’s linked to file size.

“Unfortunately the save is damaged and can't be recovered,” the page reads. “Please use an older save file to continue playing and try to keep a lower amount of items and crafting materials. If you have used the item duplication glitch, please load a save file not affected by it.”

In other words, the current solution seems to be to try and limit the number of items in your inventory – which isn’t usually compatible with giant sprawling open-world RPGs. And while this file size limit “might” be addressed in a future patch, “corrupted files will remain this way,” the page notes.

It’s doubtful that the 1.05 patch will fix the saved game issue when it arrives on PC given the phrasing, and that means that the problem will be at large at least until January when the next patch is due – unless the company finds a way to fix it with a simple hotfix. For PC players, the smartest thing is to play something else until then, but if you simply can’t get enough then go easy on that crafting.

