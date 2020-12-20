The best Cyberpunk 2077 bugs: Finding humor in the glitchiest game of the year

The above Cyberpunk 2077 bug needs a little context, but once you figure it out, you'll know how weird it gets. That screenshot came from my gameplay, and my character has a full, well-coiffed head of hair, but it often disappears. Why? Because I decided to wear a balaclava.

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 is so broken that it shaves you bald if you deign to wear something on your head. But that's just the beginning, really. So, I went hunting online for the best Cyberpunk 2077 bugs. Here, I've collected everything from footage of a broken window that acts like a jetpack to the weird glitch that ruined the emotional impact of a major moment.

And as you peruse these glitches, you'll likely experience one of two sensations. If you haven't bought the game yet, I'm thinking you'll say "phew, I'm glad I didn't pre-order." But some folks, the kind who want to watch the world burn, will think "this looks funny, I should get this game."

So if you're in the latter group, you can get it for $10 off right now, but I bet it will fall further before the bugs are patched, so you can revel in all the Cyberpunk 2077 bugs without feeling ripped off.

Cyberpunk 2077's windows have invisible springs

Not really sure what to say, but I guess windows are Jump Pads. #cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk2077bugs pic.twitter.com/qLGq90wnXoDecember 11, 2020

Dude, where's my shotgun?

This happened to me when I was escaping from the Arasaka tower mission, in the car with Jackie. One of two big glitches (the other is below) that takes you out of the moment.

I already had the glitch where my shotgun suddenly became unable to shoot, but this...This is something else entirely.#Cyberpunk2077bugs pic.twitter.com/zedPGNA7UdDecember 12, 2020

I missed the upgrade perk for walking through cars

Nothing wrong with a man walking through a car right. #cyberpunk2077 #CDProjektRed #kiodiekin #videogames #Cyberpunk2077bugs #Cyberpunk2077Hype #xboxone #xbox pic.twitter.com/rW9PK8B9qWDecember 11, 2020

People just disappear

An ominous drifting man appeared right before the game crashed. #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk2077bugs pic.twitter.com/yAKttY2AQsDecember 12, 2020

Where we're going, we don't need walls

Why do whole crowds disappear if you turn your back to themWhy did that car just drive through a wallwhat even is this game man#Cyberpunk2077bugs #Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/BvJfnUd8E8December 13, 2020

In Night City, motorcycle throws you

damn Cyberpunk really got them next gen driving physics#Cyberpunk2077bugs pic.twitter.com/WMNcvOWnrgDecember 11, 2020

Enjoying the bugs is one way to play the game

NOW is the time to actually buy cyberpunk, while the bugs are still hot and hilarious, not refund it! cherish this pic.twitter.com/CSEmyKmrQlDecember 17, 2020

So this is tied to The Matrix

Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves) may not say "Whoa!" like Neo, but this Cyberpunk 2077 bug will have you astonished.

Floating Glitch on #Cyberpunk2077captured on Xbox Series S#Cyberpunk2077bugs #XboxSeriesS pic.twitter.com/YShYQWEI2rDecember 12, 2020

The T-Pose is the latest TikTok trend in Night City

Play Cyberpunk 2077 for long enough and you'll uncover the weirdest phenomenon: people posing in a T position. I don't get it. At all.

The perfect T-pose #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/1Jp9drynGrDecember 17, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is the best drugs alternative

All I did was hop in the passenger seat. I just want my tarot cards, man... #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberpunk2077bugs pic.twitter.com/nM3J4wruhhDecember 13, 2020

This video will stop you from buying Cyberpunk 2077

The frustration is so palpable for this streamer.

#Cyberpunk2077bugs ... Game breaking crash, had to re-install game. pic.twitter.com/5KrMKbZMkGDecember 13, 2020

I swear it's not Tenet

I wonder if Christopher Nolan will say Cyberpunk 2077 should only be played in theaters.

Spoiler alert: this bug ruins an important scene

This is the bug that's most emblematic of Cyberpunk 2077's flaws. Right smack-dab in the middle of an emotional moment, something breaks and you're completely taken out of the scene.