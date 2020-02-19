All the OnePlus 8 specs just leaked, and they include one cool surprise

The new OnePlus 8 line is almost here. The drip-drip of leaks continue and we have a pretty good idea of how the new OnePlus devices will look, cost and what their key features will be, including one cool surprise.

In a nutshell, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Lite, and OnePlus8 Pro will go for $499, $549, and $799 respectively, all with Snapdragon 865 chipsets and AMOLED panels with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates.

And here's the cool surprise: the new phones are water resistant, according to reliable rumormonger Max J. That’s a first for the OnePlus line.

OnePlus 8: Release date, price, specs and leaks

Best phones: The top smartphones right now

TechRadar speculates that the phones may carry an IP68 rating, which means that it will be able to survive for 30 minutes under 2 meters of water.

The rest of the alleged OnePlus 8 information comes from online store Giztop, so we are not 100% sure if this info is real or not. That said, here’s what the outlet is listing:

(Image credit: GizTop)

OnePlus 8 Lite specs

The OnePlus 8 Lite has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also has a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset, a low cost ARM chip. On the back, it has 48MP, 16MP, and 12MP sensors. On the front, a 16MP selfie sensor that peeks from a centered punch hole. The phone also comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of solid state storage (with a 256GB option), a hefty 4,000mAh battery, 30W fast(ish) USB-C charging, and Android 10 for $499.

(Image credit: Giztop)

OnePlus 8 specs

The regular OnePlus 8 swaps that low-cost MediaTek for a full Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The screen is also bigger at 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that also has a 90Hz refresh rate.

Running Android 10, it allegedly has 48MP, 16MP and 12MP sensors. On the front, the selfie camera goes up to 32MP. The RAM options are 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of RAM. The base model with 6GB and 128GB of storage (with 256GB optional) will set you back $549. All is fed by a 4,000mAh battery that can fast charge at 30W.

(Image credit: Giztop)

OnePlus 8 Pro specs

Finally, the OnePlus 8 Pro allegedly uses the same Snapdragon 865 chip but sees its 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen upgraded to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro model has significantly better cameras — in theory — with 60MP, 16MP and 13MP sensors. The left corner punch hole holds a 32MP selfie camera.

The extra refresh rates also ups the power specs, with a 4,500mAh and 50W fast charging. In terms of memory, the base OnePlus 8Pro comes with 8GB of RAM (12GB optional) and 128GB of storage (256GB for the top of the line) for $799.

5G across the board, even in the Lite

While the specs are not out of this world and this is hardly on the level of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the OnePlus 8 line should be another solid budget flagship device, like the people-fab series 7 — especially the OnePlus 7 Pro.

All the phones are expected to have 5G connectivity too (even the Lite has a chip with integrated 5G in it).

It will be a long(ish) wait to get these, though. The OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 debuted May 14, 2019, so we can (hopefully) expect a similar date for the OnePlus 8 line.

Today's best OnePlus 7T deals New Arrival Original Oneplus... AliExpress $474.99 View OnePlus 7T Dual-SIM 128GB/8GB... Amazon $599 View OnePlus 7T OnePlus $599 View Reduced Price OnePlus 7T 8GB RAM 128GB ROM... Amazon $699.99 $648.93 View Show More Deals

Like this?