The most awesome Game Boy clone ever just got a big delay

The Analogue Pocket, which is billing itself as the ultimate Game Boy, just got another delay, this time being pushed back six months to October.

The delay was confirmed via Tweet, making it the third setback so far for the much anticipated $199 handheld. Analogue blames it on component shortages caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. That's probably why gamers continue to Google PS5 restock, Xbox Series X restock and where to buy Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 with pure ferocity to little result.

The Analogue Pocket was originally announced in October of 2019 with a 2020 release date. It was first pushed back to May of this year and now to an October 2021 arrival.

For those upset by the recent turn of events, Analogue is offering full refunds to anyone who would like to cancel their pre-order.

Analogue's support post links to a Bloomberg article explaining how the global chip shortage is crippling manufacturing. Even the Chevrolet Camaro has paused production due to lack of computer chips.

It seems that other Analogue products are also waiting to be restocked. This includes the $190 Super NT Super Nintendo clone console, the $190 Mega SG Sega Mega Drive and Master System clone console and the company's $80 DAC, or digital audio converter.

Of all of Analogue's devices, it seems its Pocket is the most desired. Not only does it boast a clean and sleek design, it can play more than 2,780 Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance games. There are also cartridge adapters to play Sega Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket Color, Atari Lynx and others. It's also possible to use the Pocket as a digital audio workstation, with a synthesizer and sequencer for music creation.

The shell houses a 3.5-inch LCD display with 1600x1440 resolution and a variable refresh rate. You also get a 4,300 mAh battery, stereo speakers, USB-C charging and a dock with HDMI output and Bluetooth controller support.

For all intents and purposes, the Analogue Pocket could very well be the ultimate Game Boy. It continues to remain ever fleeting, however.