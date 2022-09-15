Ready, set, bake! It's almost time to watch The Great British Baking Show 2022 on Netflix. The big white tent is welcoming a dozen new home bakers from around the U.K. who will face a series of challenges asking them to create cakes, cookies, bread and other decadently delicious treats.

Great British Baking Show start time, channel The Great British Baking Show series 13 (collection 10) premieres Friday, Sept. 16 on Netflix (opens in new tab).

Episodes air first in the U.K.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to taste the resulting baked goods and deliver their verdicts (and maybe even a handshake). Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are back as presents.

The 12 new contestants range in age from 18 to 60 and come from diverse backgrounds and professions, including a nanny, nuclear scientist, music teacher and supermarket cashier.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Great British Baking Show 2022 online. Plus, watch a teaser for this new collection:

How to watch Great British Baking Show 2022 from anywhere

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2022 online in the US

In the U.S., The Great British Baking Show streams on Netflix (opens in new tab). The first episode of season 13 (called collection 10) premieres Friday, Sept. 16 at 3 a.m. ET.

Episodes air weekly first in the U.K. on Channel 4 the prior Tuesday, then on Netflix.

Americans who are abroad in a country with Netflix geo-restrictions can still get all the baking action using ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 in the UK

The Great British Bake Off 2022, or GBBO series 13, premiered Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Channel 4 (opens in new tab) and its related All4 streaming service.

To watch Channel 4 on demand, all you need to do is sign up a free account. The All4 app is available on Android, iOS, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, Now TV, Sky and Virgin Media.

Brits who are traveling abroad can still access Channel 4 with the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2022 in Canada

Good news and bad news for Canadians. The good news is that GBBO, which is also called The Great British Baking Show in Canada, is on CBC and the CBC Gem (opens in new tab) streaming service.

The bad news is that new seasons usually don't become available until months after the U.K./U.S. broadcasts. Thus far, CBC hasn't set a Great British Baking Show 2022 release date.

Anyone who wants to watch live can use ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) so they don't have to wait.

The Great British Baking Show 2022 cast: Meet the bakers

The cast of Great British Bake Off series 13 features a dozen amateur bakers: