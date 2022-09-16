How to watch SEAL Team season 6 online: release date and time

High-stakes situations continue to meet deeply personal stories when you watch SEAL Team season 6 online. Yes, Paramount Plus is bringing back its military drama for another run. But will it be the last?

SEAL Team season 6 release date and time details SEAL Team season 6 premieres arrives Sunday (September 18) at 3 a.m. ET.

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) with the 1-week free trial (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

SEAL Team season 6 will pick up right where it left off, as Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz), Ray Perry (Neil Brown Jr.), Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot), Sonny Quinn (A.J. Buckley) and Justin Melnick (Brock Reynolds) were caught in an ambush in Mali. Nobody was sure who would survive. Lisa Davis (Toni Trucks) could only listen in remotely.

A big question surrounding the aftermath of this incident is "what will become of Clay?" Not only does actor Max Thieriot have a whole new series (Fire Country, coming Oct. 7) to star in, but the trailer for SEAL Team season 6 has him in critical condition — and talking to Jason in hushed toned filled with pessimism.

This season will also see the team deploy to North Syria, where they're discovering that soldiers aren't always as old as they expect. All along, Jason's haunted by the shadows from the past, as questions about hidden secrets dog him.

Fortunately, Paramount Plus is on all of the best streaming devices, so there's no need to worry about accessing the service or SEAL Team 6. So, without further grandstanding, let's break down all the details about how to watch SEAL Team season 6 online — and watch the trailer below:

How to watch SEAL Team season 6 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (though it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss SEAL Team season 6 if you've travelled somewhere where the service isn't working. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch SEAL Team season 6 in the U.S. for free

New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day Paramount Plus trial and watch SEAL Team without paying. It arrives at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 18). And we've got plenty of other picks for new shows and movies to watch in September).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

Can you watch SEAL Team season 6 online in the U.K.?

Even though Paramount Plus arrived in the U.K. and Ireland in June, SEAL Team won't exactly be popping up over there. The series has aired on Sky One and Sky Max over the years, showing up months later than the premiere in the U.S..

And since the Paramount Plus press release for SEAL Team season 6's premiere date only mentions U.S. releases, we're not expecting the above pattern to change.

So, if you're abroad and don't want to wait, we recommend using a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to watch SEAL Team season 6 online with the rest of us.

Can you watch SEAL Team season 6 online in Canada?

SEAL Team season 6's Canadian premiere isn't official yet, so you might find yourself waiting. Yes, Paramount Plus is in Canada — but the regions offer different sets of content. We will update this story if and when we learn more about SEAL Team season 6's international release dates.

As mentioned above, those out of the country at the moment can use a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to watch SEAL Team season 6 online with the rest of us.

Can you watch SEAL Team season 6 online in Australia?

If you've read the above, I bet you know where this is going. Yes, Paramount Plus arrived in Australia in August 2021. But, unfortunately, it doesn't always get the same set of shows at the same times.

We're waiting to get confirmation of when and where SEAL Team season 6 streams in Australia, but until then, there is a solution.

With a VPN service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), you can watch SEAL Team season 6 online with the rest of us.