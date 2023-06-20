The Boys season 4's Homelander trial teased in new video

The Boys season 4 is still a ways away, but one significant subplot has come to light: Homelander's upcoming trial for murdering a Starlight supporter in last season's jaw-dropping finale.

Vought International broadcast journalist Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison) revealed the trial in a video denouncing the accusations against Homelander as fake news, while putting "murdering" in air quotes. In Vought's version of events, Homelander acted as a father defending his son from a violent "Starlighter thug."

That's opposed to what all of us at home saw: Homelander slicing through a Starlight supporter with his laser eyes, killing them in cold blood. Just as he's done several times outside of the public eye over the last three seasons.

For everyone who finished The Boys season 3 finale — our massive The Boys season 3 ending explained guide will help you unpack its events — it's not surprising that the fallout would feature front and center going into season 4. It's even less surprising that Vought would launch a PR campaign to start muddying the waters and defend its golden boy of a supe.

If there's one thing Americans can count on, it's that Cameron is committed to debunking the lies surrounding this shameless facade of a "trial." Join him every night as he brings you hard-hitting news, and teaches the woke mob basic vocabulary like "loving father"! #HomeFree

Coleman expressed his outrage over the trial on Vought's "official" Twitter account. He argued it's the public's patriotic duty to stand behind Homelander, using the new hashtag #HomeFree.

"I'll tell you. In all my years as a journalist, I have never, and I mean never, had to report on anything so shamelessly fake. I mean, he was protecting his son from a malicious attacker. One of those Starlighter thugs. And you want to blame him for defending himself? Are we still living in America? Unbelievable," he said. "So now, it's our patriotic duty to help him stay #HomeFree. And you can believe that VNN will be following this story nonstop with hard-hitting, totally unbiased coverage of this ridiculous witch hunt. It's the least we can do for our greatest hero."

Analysis: Looks like The Boys season 4 is headed to court

All signs point to Homelander's trial as a key point for The Boys season 4. Homelander will stand trial, marking the start of his public downfall. Or at least that's what it will look like to those outside his fanbase, who cheered on the violence at the end of season 3.

Odds are Homelander will hit his breaking point, and we'll see him throw Vought's carefully constructed public persona to the wind in favor of using his powers as he pleases. After all, even if he's found guilty, it's a laughable slap on the wrist. What's the American justice system going to do to the most powerful being on Earth?

You can watch The Boys seasons 1-3 on Prime Video.