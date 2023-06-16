The Flash post-credits scene explained — here’s what that cameo means for future DCU movies

The Flash is speeding into theatres this weekend, and the latest entry in the DC Cinematic Universe sees Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) mess about with the multiverse — and if the last few months of comic book movies and TV shows have taught us anything it’s that meddling with the multiverse rarely goes well.

As with most superhero movies, as the credits start to roll following the movie's GCI-stuffed final showdown, you’ll probably be wondering “Does The Flash have any post-credits scenes?” And that’s exactly the question we’re here to answer for you.

Don’t worry for the first part of this explainer is entirely spoiler-free, but also we’ll break down that cameo and explore exactly what it means for the future of DC. Here’s everything you need to know about The Flash post-credits scenes.

How many post-credits scenes does The Flash have?

There is one post-credits scene after The Flash, but you’ll have to wait for it. It doesn’t come after the flashy title sequence that runs through the main cast, but instead comes right at the very end of the credits. Yup, you’ll need to sit through all the scrolling names to watch The Flash’s single post-credits scene. After it’s over, you’re free to leave the theater, there's nothing else to see.

And this is your spoiler warning!

What happens in The Flash’s post-credit scene?

The Flash post-credit scene opens with Barry and Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman (Jason Momoa) stumbling out of a Central City bar after a very heavy drinking session.

As Barry attempts to explain to Aquaman that he cannot get drunk due to his superpowers, he also relays his multiverse-hopping adventures. Barry notes that while he has encountered several alternate versions of Bruce Wayne during his travels, Aquaman has always been the same person in every timeline he’s visited.

Clearly inebriated, Aquaman falls over and crawls into a puddle to sleep — right after he gives Barry one of his Atlantis rings in order to buy more beer. Barry then departs the scene and the final WB logo appears. And that's the film.

What does The Flash post-credits scene mean?

On the surface, The Flash’s post-credits scene appears to be a comedic cameo rather than a tease at a future DC project, but there could be more than meets the eye to this short scene.

Recently, James Gunn and Peter Safran took the wheel, and will reboot the DC Universe. Barry’s reveal that Aquaman looks the same in every multiverse could be planting a seed that Momoa will reprise the role in whatever Gunn and Safran produce in the future. Recent rumors have suggested Momoa will be involved, although online whispers teased that he would play a new character rather than returning as Arthur Curry.

Of course, the appearance of Aquaman could instead be in an effort to keep the character fresh in viewers’ memories. The pre-Gunn/Safran era ends with Aquaman and the Last Kingdom , which swims into theaters on December 16th. Perhaps Barry makes a cameo of his own in that movie to repay the favor?

Whether or not The Flash’s post-credits scene leads to any continuation in the future of DC (I wouldn't bet on it), it’s still a fun exchange between two fan-favorite characters and that’s worth sitting through a whole load of credits to us.