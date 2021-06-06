The biggest Netflix shows getting canceled or ending in 2021

Netflix was once the beacon of hope that saved shows canceled by TV networks. Now, the streamer more often makes headlines for axing shows, like the recently cancelled Jupiter’s Legacy .

The list of canceled Netflix shows is long and has grown even longer, with titles like The Irregulars, The Last Kingdom and The Duchess added this year. And added on top of that are all the Netflix shows ending in 2021, including favorites like Ozark, Lucifer and Dead to Me.

Netflix is becoming infamous for canceling shows after three or four seasons, which feels like a brutally short run to fans. Atypical, On the Block and Dear White People are just a few of the series that are getting a fourth and final season.

Here’s a rundown of all the canceled Netflix shows and series ending in 2021.

Jupiter’s Legacy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 1 | Ended: May 2021

Netflix has made no secret that it wants a big superhero franchise of its own and its 2017 purchase of Mark Millar’s comics imprint brought in the IP for it. Jupiter’s Legacy introduced a generation of legendary superheroes and their powered but dysfunctional children. The show proved to be more flash than substance — the first season reportedly cost $200 million to make, but generated tepid reviews and little social media chatter. So, Netflix won’t be plonking down more money for season 2 . And though this particular Millarworld entity has been canceled, other projects set within the universe will be forthcoming.

Atypical

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 4 | Ending: July 2021

The acclaimed comedy centering on Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum, is yet another Netflix show to end after four seasons. The final chapter, which debuts this summer, will continue Sam’s journey of self-discovery and independence, along with his family’s individual struggles to figure out just what “normal” really means. Creator Robia Rashid told Bustle , “In Season 4, our autistic actors really shine. They are hilarious. I really hope they get the attention they deserve for their knock-out performances this year.”

The Kominsky Method

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 3 | Ended: June 2021

Ending The Kominsky Method was a mutual decision between Netflix and creator Chuck Lorre, and seems to have partially come about because star Alan Arkin left the show after season 2. Michael Douglas had to carry out the farewell tour on his own, with Sandy learning how to manage life without his longtime friend and agent. The return of ex-wife Roz (Kathleen Turner) and their reconciliation provided the closure that Lorre wanted for the final season.

The Irregulars

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 1 | Ended: March 2021

Given the popularity of Enola Holmes, it seemed like the Sherlock-adjacent Irregulars was destined to be a hit franchise for Netflix. A group of teen misfits solving supernatural crimes? Sounds like the kind of thing Netflix would definitely recommend “because you watched Stranger Things.” The Irregulars popped up in the Netflix Top 10 after its debut, so the show’s cancellation remains a mystery. Too bad the Baker Street urchins won’t be around to solve it.

Special

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 2 | Ended: May 2021

Ryan O’Connell’s journey from bleak to chic has come to an end, after Netflix announced season 2 was Special’s last. At least the short-form comedy got supersized, with the final eight episodes running 30 minutes each. Still, Netflix lost an Emmy-nominated show acclaimed for elevating a fresh, unique voice. O’Connell vowed , “I’m not finished telling stories about disability. I’m not finished telling queer stories. This is really just a beginning of a new chapter, so hang tight, baby, I’m coming!”

The Duchess

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 1 | Ended: September 2020

Katherine Ryan’s comedy about a single mom who’s thinking about having a second child won’t be having a second season, which she announced on The Secret To podcast in April. Ryan was upfront about the reasons behind the show’s cancellation, saying, “Not enough people watched it.” Still, there’s a non-zero number of viewers who will be bummed — though Ryan herself won’t be one of them. “I’m not terribly sad about it,” she said. “I feel like it’s a whole lot of work, a whole lot of time to make a sitcom. I was so grateful to be able to make it, but I think it speaks for itself.”

Money Heist

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 5 | Ending: December 2021

Prepare for “total destruction” in the final season of the Spanish crime drama (also titled La Casa de Papel). That’s how creator Álex Pina described the conclusion of the thieving gang’s escapades to EW.com . Fans may be consoled by the prospect of spinoffs in the future, but Pina is ready to end with Money Heist season 5 . ”We've exhausted some of the characters' emotional arcs and their arcs of transformation," he said. "It's always better to leave sooner rather than later."

The Last Kingdom

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 5 | Ending: TBD

The warrior is fighting his final battle. The saga based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon Stories will conclude with the upcoming fifth season. Fans are raging about Netflix’s decision to end the series, since season 5 will cover books 9 and 10 — out of 13. So, there is still plenty of material to continue the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon). At least The Last Kingdom will go out in epic fashion, since exec producer Nigel Marchant teased, “Not everyone survives.”

Ozark

(Image credit: Steve Dietl/Netflix)

Seasons: 4 | Ending: TBD

The Byrdes are taking their last flight on Ozark season 4 . The Emmy-nominated drama is currently filming the final chapter of the crime saga, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Marty and Wendy Byrde have gotten themselves deeply embroiled with a Mexican drug cartel as well as local criminals and they’ll have 16 episodes to dig themselves out. The supersized season will be split into two, and Netflix hasn’t set a date for either half, so it’s possible they might not premiere until 2022.

On My Block

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 4 | Ending: TBD

The coming-of-age comedy about inner-city L.A. teens will bow out after the upcoming fourth season. Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias are all returning for the final 10 episodes, which are currently filming for an unknown release date. On My Block has earned rave reviews, but seems to fall into the category of shows Netflix ends after three or four seasons.

Grace and Frankie

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 7 | Ending: TBD

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin’s time is almost up as BFFs living together in their twilight years. “Netflix isn’t doing long-term series anymore,” co-creator Marta Kauffman told the L.A. Times . She expressed gratitude, though, that the comedy got seven seasons; in fact, Grace and Frankie is Netflix’s longest-running show at 94 episodes. The final season will see the titular characters facing having to live with their ex-husbands (now married to each other) again — stuck in the middle with you … and you and you.

Lucifer

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 6 | Ending: TBD

Hell hath no fury like Lucifer fans scorned. Already, their fervor for the show led Netflix to save it when it was canceled by Fox. Then, the streamer planned to cancel it after season 5, only to reverse the decision and order a sixth season. This one is truly Lucifer’s final outing — unless the show’s fans get Netflix to change its mind again. For now, expect this last season to be an epic one, with the devil (Tom Ellis) facing both his inner demons and powerful foes. Oh, and family drama, since God arrived on the scene in Lucifer season 5 part 2 , which dropped in late May.

Dead to Me

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 3 | Ending: TBD

Just because a show’s creative team decides to end their run doesn’t make it sting any less. In the case of Dead to Me, star and executive producer Christina Applegate tweeted , “We felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women.” Season 3 will wrap up the rollercoaster ride of murder, mystery and mayhem that brought together friends Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini), as they face a reckoning over the choices they’ve made thus far.

Dear White People

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 4 | Ending: TBD

Justin Simien’s indie movie-turned-series goes back to school one last time, though Simien himself is graduating to Disney’s Haunted Mansion reboot. The final 10 episodes will continue to explore black students navigating the racial tensions simmering above and below the surface at the prestigious, mostly-white Winchester University. “I’m so grateful my little indie-that-could has made it to four seasons at Netflix” Simien said in a statement, adding, “I can’t wait to create a celebratory final volume befitting such a transformative experience.”

After Life

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 3 | Ending: TBD

Ricky Gervais knows when to fold ‘em. His previous shows, like The Office and Extras, left the air before they could outstay their welcome. He’s applying the same strategy to the existential comedy After Life and ending it with season 3. Gervais told The Sun “it’s tempting” to keep the show going but added, “The audience think they want another one, but they're not sure. So you've got to be careful.”

Lost in Space

(Image credit: Netflix)

Seasons: 3 | Ending: TBD

The sci-fi family drama is heading into its final frontier and wrapping up the rebooted tale of space colonists the Robinsons. Apparently, three seasons had been the plan all along. Showrunner Zack Estrin said in a statement, “From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of the Robinsons as a trilogy. A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end.”