Texans vs Packers live stream: How to watch 2021 NFL preseason game online

The Texans vs Packers live stream catches one team still dealing with the uncertainty of their quarterback, while another seems to have that in their rearview mirror. Young signal callers will look to their futures starting in this NFL live stream .

Texans vs Packers channel, start time The Texans vs Packers live stream will begin Saturday August 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. It will be broadcast to the Green Bay market on the Packers TV Network and to the Houston market on ABC 13.

You hear a phrase often from athletes who find themselves uncertain of their future. “I only focus on what I can control.” That’s the exact mindset back-up quarterbacks Jordan Love and Davis Mills need to have.

Throughout the entire offseason Love has dealt with the distraction of three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and whether or not he was going to walk away from the Packers. Mills has been thrust into a quarterback competition while the Texans await the fate of Deshaun Watson who is facing a multitude of sexual misconduct allegations.

Saturday night will mark a return to where Love and Mills are most comfortable. The football field. Love will play a large majority of the game for the Packers as he tries to get as much work in as possible not really knowing what the future holds for him in Green Bay. The common thought is that he will either take over for Rodgers as the starter after this season or he will be traded away. Either way, it only helps him to put as many good plays on film as possible.

Davis Mills, a third-round pick in April’s draft, is competing with another veteran for a higher spot on the depth chart. The Texans signed Tyrod Taylor in the offseason. Both have put in strong camps to this point. Saturday will be the true test and with no official starter named yet, you get a sense for how close this race is at the moment.

The Packers host the Texans as 3-point favorites. The over/under is 34.

In the US, Texans vs Packers is going to be broadcast at Saturday August 14th at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT — but only to two local networks: the Packers TV Network in Green Bay and ABC 13 in the Houston Market on ABC 13.

We're recommending that those local audiences look for the game on fuboTV and Sling TV (on Sling Blue and Blue + Orange).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with ABC (again, ABC 13 has the game for the Houston market and Packers TV Network has the game in Green Bay, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: No pre-season games are included, so the Texans vs Packers game won't be on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Texans vs Packers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Texans vs Packers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Also, the NFL Game Pass can be purchased for $99 and will allow you to live stream 28 preseason football games. This is ONLY for NFL Preseason games. You cannot live stream NFL regular season games using NFL Game Pass.

The Texans vs Packers live stream starts at 1 a.m. BST Sunday morning.

Texans vs Packers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Texans vs Packers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.