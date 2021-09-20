Surface Pro 8 specs just tipped ahead of Microsoft event

Microsoft's next Surface event is scheduled to take place this week, and we've just spotted a Twitter post revealing some of the specs of the rumored Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet.

The post comes from a Twitter user Shadow_Leak, who has shared a photo of what appears to be a retail listing for Microsoft's potential Surface Pro 8. Shadow_Leak claimed that the next generation of the Surface Pro will sport a 13-inch 120Hz display with smaller bezels, as well as two Thunderbolt ports; a significant improvement over the existing Microsoft Surface Pro 7, which currently packs a 12.3-inch display.

Shadow_Leak also provided details on other claimed specs of the rumored tablet, revealing that it could sport an Intel 11th Gen Core processor, Windows 11 and replaceable SSD drives. Replaceable SSDs are already present in other Microsoft devices, such as the Surface Laptop 4, Surface Pro X and the business-centric Surface Pro 7 Plus.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅- Intel's 11th-generation Core processor- 13" 120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen- Windows 11- Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces- Replaceable SSD Hard Drives

According to The Verge, the added Thunderbolt support and USB-C connectivity will lead Microsoft to ditch USB-A ports altogether on "at least one Surface Pro 8 model."

Overall, some of the specs correspond with previous Surface Pro 8 rumors that we covered earlier this year. We've also heard that optional LTE (Long Term Evolution) cellular-data connectivity could also be included in the Surface Pro 8.

That's according to one of the earlier posts from WinFuture's Roland Quandt. The source had previously claimed that the Core i5 variants of the Surface Pro 8 will get the feature.

What's interesting is that Shadow_Leak's claims about the bigger 13-inch screen seem to contradict a few other rumors. Last year, we covered an eBay post revealing that Microsoft's next Surface Pro will sport the same display and chassis as its predecessor.

The next generation of Microsoft's Surface Pro is expected to be unveiled this Wednesday, September 22, alongside the Surface Duo 2, Surface Book 4. There's an outside change that we could see a rumored Surface Go 3, as well as the updated Surface Pro X.

It's about time that Microsoft introduces a new Surface Pro. A redesign and upgraded internal components would be reasonable to expect, especially since the Surface Pro 7 debuted nearly two years ago.

We'll bring you all the news from the Microsoft Surface event this week, so make sure to check back with Tom's Guide for more.