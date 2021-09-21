Microsoft’s Surface product line-up is arguably overdue for a proper refresh. While we already saw the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 debut this year, it hardly moved the needle for Redmond’s laptop design. And the Surface Pro 7 Plus also lacked meaningful upgrades or under-the-hood tweaks.

But come October 5, Windows 11 will be released, and we're expecting to see a bevy of Windows 11-ready devices debut alongside it. Most notably, Microsoft is expected to get the jump on Windows 11 with a range of new Surface devices at a virtual event taking place this Wednesday, September 22.

We're hoping to see new products like the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, the Surface Book 4, and potentially the Surface Duo 2, though the latter isn't likely to come running Windows 11. So with that in mind, here’s how to watch the Microsoft Surface event 2021.

How to watch the Microsoft Surface event 2021

The Microsoft Surface event 2021 will be held on Wednesday, September 22 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET / 4 p.m. BST and will take place in the form of a livestream.

You’ll be able to access the livestream on Microsoft’s website and we expect to be able to watch the event on the Microsoft Surface YouTube. But we’ll also endeavor to bring you the latest news from the event, and we’ll have a live blog so you can get a blow-by-blow account of the event as it happens.

What to expect at the Microsoft Surface event 2021

(Image credit: David Breyer)

Here's what we expect from Microsoft's Surface event: Going by the leaks and rumors so far, we’ll likely see the Surface Pro 8 revealed, hopefully bringing in a new design and better specs, including access to AMD processors. A new Surface Book is to be expected too, again potentially sporting a rather different design that may draw inspiration from the Surface Studio’s easel-like aesthetic.

We don’t expect to see a new Surface Studio or a new Surface Laptop, but a Surface Duo 2 is on the cards to hopefully build upon the smart design yet flawed execution of the original Surface Duo.

Speaking of smart design, while the Surface Pro X was an interesting ARM-based Windows 10 tablet, we’re not that confident that a new version will be revealed at the event. That’s because we’ve not seen many leaks or rumors around such a device, and we feel Microsoft may have moved away from making its own Windows on ARM devices.

As for other stuff, we expect a bigger dive into Windows 11, perhaps with some tidbits as to how it’ll run on different PCs and potential partner machines from the likes of Asus, Dell, Acer, Lenovo and more.

In short, we can expect a good range of Surface and Windows 11-based products and updates from Microsoft. We're not sure there’ll be a mass of surprises, though the return of the Surface Neo wouldn’t be the worst thing to happen.

Make sure to check back with Tom’s Guide to get all the latest news from the Microsoft Surface event and beyond.