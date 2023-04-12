Live
HBO Max and Discovery Plus merger live blog: All the details on new Max streaming service
We're finally going to learn if we have to live with 'Max'
Okay, folks, today's the day Warner Bros. Discovery pushes streaming to the Max. Or at least that's the word on the street: At a press event today (at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEDT), we expect to see the future of HBO Max. Not only will this new service apparently be christened with the 'Max' brand, but it will gain even more content from Discovery — another root of the WBD tree.
This new service will house and stream content that stretches across a very wide range. Much like how rival Netflix has everything from Stranger Things to Love Is Blind, Max would house the best HBO Max shows, such as Succession, The Last of Us, The Sopranos, The Sex Lives of College Girls and the best HBO Max movies, as well as unscripted reality programming such as Dr. Pimple Popper and the 90 Day Fiancé universe.
And while it's best seen as an HBO Max and Discovery Plus merger, that's not quite what's happening. Reports have already leaked that Discovery Plus will continue to be offered as a standalone service. This is likely because it was the original service from WBD back when it was Discovery, and they don't want to risk hurting it.
The end goal of this is — as expressed by WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels in March of 2022, uniting the company's own properties. He stated: "One of the most important items here is that we believe in a combined product as opposed to a bundle… We believe that the breadth and depth of this content offering is going to be a phenomenal consumer value proposition."
Whether this change will be welcomed by customers remains to be seen, because it creates a specter of a price hike. Right now, the good news is that — at least to start — Max is expected to cost $16 per month, the same price that ad-free HBO Max has right now.
As for the other details? We expect the service to launch in about a month or two. But there are other, bigger questions that we're not sure will be explained at today's event. Such as, you know: How will WBD push people over from HBO or HBO Max to Max?
Another take on the 'Max' naming convention, this time from Twitter user Richard Newby, raises a good point on the potential confusion the name could cause.
We wonder if a last-minute change could happen, maybe keeping the HBO bit but adding more, like 'HBO Discovery'; that's not the most elegant name but it would be a statement of intent for what a new service could offer.
HBO Max dropping the HBO part is exactly the kind of business decision I’d expect. “Have you caught Love & Death?”“No. What’s it on?”“Max?”“Cinemax?”“No. Max.”“Is that like a friend…or a porn site?”“Max.”April 11, 2023
The compelling rumors of the 'Max' service don't seem to be winning over any fans. One Twitter user Arlen Parsa raised a good point by saying that dropping the HBO part of HBO Max isn't good marketing.
We're inclined to agree. HBO Max is a pretty clear name that shows you're going to get all the best HBO shows ever made. Much like the HBO splash screen for every series is (mostly) a reassuring mark of quality. 'Max' on the other hand sounds a bit like some brand of whey protein powder or high-strength painkillers.
Out of the two word phrase “HBO Max” they managed to get rid of the only word that had brand valueJust inconceivably poor managememt from the discovery executives who are running the show now https://t.co/3qHrWDNhOEApril 11, 2023
If you’re looking to fill some time ahead of the Warner Bros. Discover press event in just a few hours, then you might want to catch up on Succession Season 4 (opens in new tab). The drama series is one of the crown jewels of HBO Max, and its latest episode delivered a twist that reminded us why it’s the best show on TV (opens in new tab) right now.
You’ll find no spoilers here, but let’s just say the power dynamic in the dysfunctional Roy family appears to have shifted. And this time it might just be a permanent change. The award-winning show is confirmed to be ending with this fourth season, and remarkably it appears to be raising the stakes even higher — a feat we thought practically impossible.
Oh, and if you’ve somehow never seen Succession, you should correct that oversight as soon as possible. The first three seasons are also streaming on HBO Max and should be considered required viewing for all subscribers.
Whatever form HBO Max takes in the near future, you can rest assured it'll not be short of compelling shows to watch.
While Succession may be coming to an end, which is no bad thing, we've got House of the Dragon Season 2 to look forward to. As you'll see from the tweet below, production on the next season of the Game of Thrones pseudo-prequel is underway.
It's time to return to King's Landing.Season 2 of #HouseoftheDragon is now in production. pic.twitter.com/Djw7sBd0W8April 11, 2023
This isn't the first time Discovery-related content has seeped into HBO Max. In September 2022, HBO Max gained from the Magnolia Network, with all five seasons of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Fixer Upper. We saw this as something of a test to see if the HBO Max audience has an appetite for the kinds of things hosted on Discovery Plus.
One wonders that if the "test" had been a bigger success that WBD could have felt emboldened to do an immediate price hike.
We're not clear how long Max will be able to go without a price hike, but one feels more than likely. As you'll see below, Discovery Plus costs either $5 per month with ads or $7 without ads, and it's hard to see a world where that's given away for free for long. Especially if Discovery Plus stays as its own thing.
And while we can't estimate the timeline for when such an increase would happen, it would likely be gradual at first. Ad-free HBO Max already went up by $1 per month earlier this year, anyway.
