HBO Max and Discovery Plus merger live blog: All the details on new Max streaming service

Okay, folks, today's the day Warner Bros. Discovery pushes streaming to the Max. Or at least that's the word on the street: At a press event today (at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 4 a.m. AEDT), we expect to see the future of HBO Max. Not only will this new service apparently be christened with the 'Max' brand, but it will gain even more content from Discovery — another root of the WBD tree.

This new service will house and stream content that stretches across a very wide range. Much like how rival Netflix has everything from Stranger Things to Love Is Blind, Max would house the best HBO Max shows, such as Succession, The Last of Us, The Sopranos, The Sex Lives of College Girls and the best HBO Max movies, as well as unscripted reality programming such as Dr. Pimple Popper and the 90 Day Fiancé universe.

And while it's best seen as an HBO Max and Discovery Plus merger, that's not quite what's happening. Reports have already leaked that Discovery Plus will continue to be offered as a standalone service. This is likely because it was the original service from WBD back when it was Discovery, and they don't want to risk hurting it.

The end goal of this is — as expressed by WBD CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels in March of 2022, uniting the company's own properties. He stated: "One of the most important items here is that we believe in a combined product as opposed to a bundle… We believe that the breadth and depth of this content offering is going to be a phenomenal consumer value proposition."

Whether this change will be welcomed by customers remains to be seen, because it creates a specter of a price hike. Right now, the good news is that — at least to start — Max is expected to cost $16 per month, the same price that ad-free HBO Max has right now.

As for the other details? We expect the service to launch in about a month or two. But there are other, bigger questions that we're not sure will be explained at today's event. Such as, you know: How will WBD push people over from HBO or HBO Max to Max?