Star Wars Tales of the Jedi release date and time: how to watch online

It's almost time to watch Star Wars: Tales of The Jedi bring beloved animated versions of the Star Wars characters back to our TVs.

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi release date, time and more Release date and time: Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi drops all at once on Wednesday (October 26) on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) at 3 a.m. ET. Full release schedule below.

Tales of the Jedi is focused on characters who were introduced (or appeared) during the prequel era. The two primary characters at hand are Count Dooku (who was originally Yoda's Padawan before he turned to the Dark Side) and Ashoka Tano (who was Anakin Skywalker's Padawan).

Ahsoka's story is split into different parts of her life including her birth and when she is an infant. Dooku's half will show the character before he broke bad.

This series is a six-part animated series, which should total about 90 minutes. Other characters in the show include Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, Mace Windu, Bail Organa and Qui-Gon Jinn. These characters will mostly be voiced by the actors who already voiced them in previous Star Wars shows.

Oh, and the rarely-appearing Yaddle — a female member of Yoda's species — will also appear.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi online, and here's the trailer:

When does Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi come out on Disney Plus?

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi drops on Disney Plus (opens in new tab) on Wednesday (October 26), at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 6 p.m. AEST.

Star Wars Tales of the Jedi is the latest Disney Plus Star Wars project. The Mandalorian season 3 is next.

How to watch Star Wars Tales of the Jedi internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Star Wars Tales of the Jedi.

Star Wars Tales of the Jedi cast

The voice actors comprising the Star Wars Tales of the Jedi cast don't always match those who played the characters in the movies or on TV.

That said, some actors have been voicing their animated counterparts first, such as Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano.

The sole exception is Liam Neeson playing Qui-Gon Jinn.