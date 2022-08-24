One of the best Star Trek shows is back when you watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 online. Yes, the Paramount Plus animated series has taken the title of Number 1 (but not reporting to any captain), to many a fan, and it returns to keep that ranking.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 channel, release date and time details Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 premieres on Thursday (August 25) at 3 a.m. ET with the first of 10 episodes.

U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN

But after our heroes on the Cerritos saved the Archimedes, Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) was placed under arrest. How will she manage to clear her name from accusations of colluding with Klingons? It seems like her daughter Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is using this opportunity to try and be a bit cooler.

All in all, it feels like this new season of Lower Decks looks to be a winner with the same formula that made past seasons work: with funny adventures that lovingly make fun of past Treks.

Yes, even though its whole premise is built around jokes about all things Star Trek, Lower Decks is also telling solid stories and using comedy to breathe new life into the Trek world with its irreverent tone. Who knew that a sitcom template could feel so fresh?

Fortunately, Paramount Plus is on all of the best streaming devices, so no need to worry about accessing it. So, check out this trailer and read on to find out how to watch Star Trek Lower Decks season 3 online.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 if you've travelled somewhere where it isn't working. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 in the U.S. for free

New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day Paramount Plus trial and start Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 without paying. It arrives at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Thursday (August 25). And we've got plenty of other picks for new shows and movies to watch in August).

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 in the U.K. and Australia

While Paramount Plus arrived in the U.K. and Australia earlier this year, Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 won't be there. Instead, you'll need Amazon Prime Video.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 episodes debut a day later on Prime Video than Paramount Plus, so expect season 3 to start Friday (August 26).

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 is an Amazon Prime Video exclusive in Australia and the U.K.. The streaming service is included with a Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video's library includes original movies and series, like The Boys, Wheel of Time and Underground Railroad.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3 in Canada

Fortunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with watching Star Trek: Lower Decks season 3. The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial, and starts at $19.99 per month (for all devices), $9.99 per month for just mobile.