Stage Manager in iPadOS 17 might get these new features — here’s what we know

Stage Manager on iPadOS 17 may be getting some significant improvements.

According to leaker Analyst941 on Twitter (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)), Stage Manager on iPadOS 17 will support webcams on external monitors. On top of that, Stage Manager will also get audio output source settings, the ability to stream multiple audio and video sources while Stage Manager is enabled and a resizeable dock (in external display settings). The external display you’re using will also remain on even if the iPad display sleeps.

It’s important to note that the leaker in question doesn’t have a long track record. However, they made some accurate predictions about the iPhone 14 and the Dynamic Island feature. That said, this and other alleged leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

Stage Manager could realize its potential

For those who don’t know, Stage Manager is an iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura feature that brings whatever you’re working on into the center of your display and relegates other open apps into a pile of tiles on the side of the screen. Since the tiles are relatively small, the idea is you’re able to stay focused on what you’re working on while keeping an eye on everything else.

If this latest leak is true, the ability to use webcams on external monitors seems promising — especially if you use an iPad for work. Being able to stream multiple audio and video sources simultaneously with Stage Manager on also seems useful. We can’t say for certain if these claimed Stage Manager features will make the best iPads like the iPad Pro into better desktop replacements, but they should help boost one’s productivity.

We expect Apple to officially reveal iPadOS 17 during WWDC 2023 on June 5. If it sticks to the usual cadence for its new operating systems, we should see a developer beta of iPadOS 17 released shortly after WWDC; with a public beta released during the summer. The final public version of iPadOS 17 should launch around September or October of this year.

WWDC 2023 is only a few short weeks away so expect more news in the leadup to Apple’s big Spring event. Stay tuned for more!