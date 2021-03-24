Spider-Man: No Way Home — Tom Holland just teased heart-breaking scene

You'll probably want to bring your Kleenex to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Or at least that's what Tom Holland is implying in a new interview with British GQ. We've embedded the clip below so you can see how he walks a very taut tightrope in talking about Spider-Man 3 without revealing too much.

While discussing his Apple TV Plus movie Cherry, Holland mentioned the utter ease with which he cried for a scene in the upcoming Spider-Man movie. While he didn't spoil anything (for once) his words can be taken to suggest that something about the movie is so sad that he had no trouble turning on the water-works.

"Sometimes crying can be really easy and sometimes crying can be really difficult," he noted. "The other day we were doing a scene in Spider-Man 3 and I could just turn it on. I was like, 'This is amazing. If I could do this every time, this would be glorious.' And then other times you try and cry and you just can't."

As for what could make Peter Parker so sad in-story that Tom Holland doesn't have a hard time crying? Well, this is the third chapter of a trilogy, so we're thinking nobody is safe from the most dangerous weapon: the pen of a writer. MJ (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon), or Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) may be put in real danger, or meet an even worse fate.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is heavily rumored to bring in other characters from the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movies, so Peter's emotions may be sapped from seeing something happen to a different version of himself.

Later in the interview, Holland explains how he's got his normal tricks for getting himself in an emotional state to cry. He has a playlist for getting himself ready to shed tears, sometimes he looks into his own past and other times he has an emotional conversation with someone he's close to.

Holland later admits that he cries "all the time" during films, and some of us (myself included) get teary-eyed very easily when movies provide reason to be sentimental, so we'd like to tell Mr. Parker that it's not weird at all. Highly relatable, even.