Sony just confirmed three new PS5 covers — here's where to buy

If the PS5’s distinctive mix of black and white plastic isn’t quite to your taste, then perhaps you may prefer a next-gen console that is decked out in pink, purple or blue.

Earlier this year, Sony released Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 covers, and at the same time confirmed that plates in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple would be available at a later date. We now know that these new colors will be available starting June 17, and just like their black and red counterparts will retail for $54/£44 (confirmed via Twitter).

These PS5 covers are designed to match up with the various models of the DualSense controller. The pad was released in striking shades of pink, blue and purple back in January, and from next month you can give your console a matching makeover. Do note, these plates are purely cosmetic and have no function other than giving your PS5 a new look.

The covers will be available exclusively via Sony Direct for a limited time, before eventually being sold by other major retailers. If you have your eye on one, you may want to get your pre-order in ahead of the June release date, as these plates have proved surprisingly popular in the past.

The Midnight Black shade, in particular, has been the strongest seller to date. In fact, when it launched back in January it quickly sold out and was unavailable for several weeks. Although, supply seems to have caught up with demand recently. It’s no surprise this option has been the most desirable so far, one Tom’s Guide staffer found swapping to black plates made the chunky console look considerably less ugly.

If it’s not faceplates you’re after, but a whole PS5 console, then make sure to check our PS5 restock hub. To date, May has been a very slow month for PS5 stock drops, but we’re hoping to see a wave of retailers taking fresh orders in the coming weeks. Our comprehensive restock guide is updated daily with the latest information to make sure you never miss a drop.