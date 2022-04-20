Selling Sunset season 5 Netflix release date and time — how to watch online right now

Love is in the air on Selling Sunset season 5. The hit Netflix reality series returns with new loves, old foes and a fresh face. And of course, lux listings! With the housing market on fire, competition at the brokerage heats up.

Selling Sunset follows the female realtors of The Oppenheim Group, the premier agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They traverse L.A.'s high-end neighborhoods in their stilettos, hoping to make big sales. It's a tough business, though, and the realtors often find themselves competing with each other. Personality clashes also result in feuds, gossip and grudges.

Season 5's biggest storyline is the budding romance between agency co-founder Jason Oppenheim and rising star realtor Chrishell Stause. The revelation of their relationship stuns the other realtors.

Another major thread this season will be the fallout from Christine Quinn's estrangement from her co-workers. While she's been absent from group photos, Quinn has insisted she'll be featured in "every single episode" of Selling Sunset season 5. Meanwhile, a new realtor shakes up the agency: British-Nigerian agent Chelsea Lazkani.

When does Selling Sunset season 5 come out on Netflix?

Selling Sunset season 5 starts streaming Friday, April 22 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix.

Selling Sunset season 5 trailer

The Selling Sunset season 5 trailer kicks off with the group arriving in Greece for a sun-splashed trip. Immediately, Jason and Chrishell's relationship is at the forefront, with the agency co-founder declaring, "I'm in love." Their co-workers start speculating if or when they might get married.

Fans who follow the Selling Sunset stars on social media know how things turn out for them.

Selling Sunset season 5 cast

The cast of Selling Sunset season 5 is made up of the employees of The Oppenheim Group, founded by twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim. Brett left the agency in 2020 to start a new firm. Jason remains in the office to oversee the realtors.

Other cast members include: