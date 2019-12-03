Selling out fast! Dell XPS 13 deal is lowest price ever right now

This could very well be the best laptop deal we've seen all year.
For a limited time, Dell has its XPS 13 on sale for $799.99. That's a whopping $400 of and the best price we've ever seen for this Editor's Choice machine. (No coupons apply to this deal, but it's still an amazing steal).
UPDATE: As of 3:49 pm ET this deal is 45% claimed.
XPS 13 (9380) w/ 256GB SSD: was $1,199 now $799 @ Dell
The XPS 13 (9380) is an excellent everyday laptop that rarely drops below $800. This config packs a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an absolute steal at this price!View Deal
The XPS 13 (9380) is an impressive laptop that can handle any task you throw its way. It's regularly on sale, but its price has never dropped this low, especially with this spec sheet.
Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the Dell XPS 13 (2019) and gave it an Editor's Choice award for its strong performance, excellent battery life, and attractive/slim design. Yes, there is a newer version of the XPS 13 (with a 10th-gen Intel CPU), but with these specs, you can rest assured your XPS 13 (9380) is still an amazing machine.
Cyber Week: Quick links
- Adidas: Up to 50% off select apparel
- Alienware: Up to $550 off Alienware gaming desktops and laptops
- Amazon: 12 Days of Deals
- Ancestry: Up to 40% off w/ DNA kits from $59
- B&H Photo: Up to $500 off Canon, Nikon, and more
- Backcountry: Up to 50% off sitewide
- Best Buy: Shop Cyber Week now
- Boost Mobile: Up to 60% off all phones
- Case-Mate: 40% off sitewide via coupon "SALE40"
- Casper: 20% off mattresses at Amazon
- Chewy: Up to 60% off pet food and toys; BOGO select items
- Dell: Save up to 40% on XPS, monitors, desktops
- Expedia: $200 off flights today only
- Harry & David: Up to 50% off gift baskets
- HP: Up to 65% off Envy, Spectre, and more laptops
- Hydro Flask: 25% off via coupon "XMASEVE19"
- Lenovo: Up to 56% off ThinkPads
- Lowe's: Up to 60% off DeWalt, Dyson, Honeywell, GE, more
- Microsoft: $500 off Surface Book 2
- Mixbook.com: 55% off sitewide via "CYBER19"
- MyHeritage: DNA kits now $39 each
- Newegg: Sales on components, graphics cards, SSDs
- Nike: 25% off select styles via coupon "CYBER"
- Otterbox: 25% off + free shipping
- Purple: Up to $400 off Purple mattresses
- REI: Cyber Week sale 50% off sitewide
- Rosetta Stone: BOGO subscription sale
- Sears: Up to 40% off appliances
- Sling: Free Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Sonos: Up to $100 off select Sonos speakers
- Tire Rack: Free $70 Mastercard when you purchase four Michelin tires
- Verizon FiOS: Free $100 Visa card and Disney Plus w/ Internet + Custom TV
- Verizon: Free phone and 50% off activation fee when purchased online
- Walmart: Best deals you can get now
- Xfinity: $150 Prepaid Visa card with Internet + TV bundles