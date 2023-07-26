Secret Invasion ending explained: 5 big changes to the MCU

And there you have it, Marvel's Secret Invasion is over. The Samuel L. Jackson-led series about the shape-shifting Skrull aliens having secretly taken positions of power just debuted its sixth and final episode today (July 26), and the Secret Invasion ending creates a fair number of ripples for the MCU.

Some could be quite substantial, as the public's knowledge of what's going on has grown substantially. Another, is more personal. So for those who gave up on Secret Invasion, but still want to know how the Disney Plus series may impact the MCU, we've got all the top-line stories for you below.

The following article breaks down details from Secret Invasion episode 6, "Home," its finale.

1. The public knows about Skrulls — and it's not going well

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After Nick Fury saves President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney) from making some seriously grave mistakes that the rebel Skrulls were manipulating him to do, the commander in chief turns around and decides to wage war against the Skrulls. Yes, someone thought it would be a smart idea to go on national TV and tell the public that shape-shifting aliens are real.

This leads to a series of failed and successful assassination attempts on public figures believed to be Skrulls. Some were, in fact, humans. It's extremely topical in today's conspiracy theory prone landscape, and the kind of moment the series could have used earlier. But I digress.

MCU Takeaway: expect the civilians in the MCU to be more panicked than ever.

2. Super-Skrulls are here — and they've got every power

(Image credit: Des Willie)

In a move that felt like a misguided game of chess, G'iah (Emilia Clarke) disguised herself as Nick Fury to give the Avengers DNA to Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) — and both became Super-Skulls. What's a Super-Skrull? Well, it's basically a Skrull who can use any of the Avengers' powers that they want.

So, this gave us a big super-powers fight with Captain Marvel, Groot, Korg and other powers summoned at will. Gravik, though, didn't make it out alive. G'iah emerged alive, and with all of her powers, as we'll get to below. The big question, though, is "can more Super-Skrulls be created, based on the data collected?"

MCU Takeaway: G'iah is one of the new super-capable forces to be reckoned with in the MCU, and she could make more like her.

3. The UK is working with the Skrulls

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After President Rittson declares Skrulls to be "enemy combatants," we're not shocked that G'iah is walking around worried when MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth and her fellow agents roll up on her in a back alley. Except Falsworth isn't playing the US' game: she offers G'iah resources for the war against Ritson, and says they'll be smarter than Fury and Talos.

Falsworth then suggests an alliance, a way to make Earth safe for humans and Skrulls. They then find a whole nest of persons who were held in captivity by the Skrulls, which Falsworth credits for some of the Skrull intel.

MCU Takeaway: Even with massive threats, the different governments of Earth can't work together.

4. A Skrull and Kree peace summit is coming

(Image credit: Gareth Gatrell)

So, since Earth doesn't seem safe for Skrulls right now, it's fortunate that Nick Fury has good news for his wife Priscilla/Varra (Charlayne Woodard), a Skrull who's been living in secret.

At the end of Secret Invasion, both Fury and Varra leave for the S.A.B.E.R. space station, where they're going to prepare for an upcoming Skrull and Kree peace summit. Varra is, naturally, suspicious, since her people and the Kree don't have a great history.

MCU Takeaway: It looks like the Skrulls may have another place they can live.

5. Nick Fury's marriage gets a second chance

(Image credit: Gareth Gatrell)

A big through-line for the series has been Fury and Varra's relationship, as he has been gone for so very long. And while Varra says she'll go with Nick to the peace summit, she also states her intent to come back to Earth. She also explains how she doesn't know if Fury loves her as a Skrull, or only in her human form.

After she shifts to Skrull form, and tells Fury she loves him, and she says "as I am" afterwards. To which he replies "only as you are," before kissing her, as if to say he loves her for her, and that includes the Skrull side. The two walk onto the ship hand in hand.

MCU Takeaway: We might be getting Nick Fury's wife guy era.