Samsung’s new JetBot 90 AI+ robot vacuum doubles as a roving security camera

Robot vacuums are a huge benefit for those struggling to find time to keep the home clean. But robot vacuums are not perfect. And if one encounters a particularly stubborn mess it can inadvertently make things worse.

Enter Samsung's new AI-powered JetBot 90 A.I.+ robovac, which has all the smarts and sensors necessary to specifically avoid the stubborn spots it can't clean up properly.

It’s been several years since Samsung released its last robot vacuum cleaner , so the pressure is on to deliver something solid and make up for lost time. Because the other companies on our list of the best robot vacuums , like iRobot and Shark, certainly haven’t been taking it easy, Samsung aims to bring its A game.

According to Samsung, the JetBot’s key advantage is that it mixes AI smarts with object recognition to better clean a room. That includes using LiDAR to gauge distance and track its location for more precision, as well as a 3D sensor with object recognition that can recognize what’s on the floor and how best to clean around it. It’s similar to tech found in self-driving cars, just at a much smaller scale

Perhaps most importantly those sensors will also be able to detect when it comes across a mess that can’t be cleaned, and marks it as “likely to cause secondary contamination”.

The vacuum then avoids this particular mess and sends users a notification so they can clean it up themselves. Because nothing is worse than a robot vacuum making things worse by trying to clean up a patch of mud (or pet poop) and then spreading it around the room.

Like most robot vacuums, it will also map out the most efficient route, avoid objects in its path, and can return to its charging station to both recharge and empty itself into a separate bag. Samsung claims this bag only needs replacing every two to three months, which seems a bit miraculous, but we’ll see if that holds up to testing.

The JetBot is hooked into the Samsung SmartThings app, letting you control its actions from wherever you are. Whether that’s scheduling a clean, setting no-go zones on a map of your home, or using its built-in cameras to keep an eye on things when you’re away.

There’s no word on how much the JetBot 90AI+ will cost, but Samsung says it will arrive in H1 2021. In other words, we shouldn’t have to wait very long to find out. But if you can’t wait for that, a lot of similar features are available on other robot vacuums. Check out our list of the best robot vacuums and see if there’s something you’d rather pick up right now.