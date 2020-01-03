Samsung's bonkers G9 curved gaming monitor sports a 49-inch, 240Hz QLED display

Just ahead of CES 2020, Samsung has taken the wraps off of what could be the hottest gaming monitor of the year. The new Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor sports a massive 49-inch ultrawide QLED screen and a blistering 240Hz refresh rate, and looks like it came from the future.

With a slick white design accented by a blue ring on the rear, the G9 looks like it belongs in the video game Portal as much as it does in your gaming nook. This mammoth of a display sports a 49-inch, 32:9 aspect ratio QLED screen in rich dual quad HD resolution (5120 x 1440), as well as a curve of 1000R.

Samsung is also promising a 240HZ refresh rate and 1ms response time, which means you should expect crisp framerates and minimal input lag when playing competitive games. The G9 supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Radeon FreeSync 2, so you shouldn't have to worry about screen tearing regardless of which brand of GPU you use.

If you need something a little more modest, Samsung is also launching a new Odyssey G7 gaming monitor in both 32-inch and 27-inch variations. These curved displays have standard 16:9 QLED screens at 2560 x 1440 with the same 240Hz refresh rates and 1ms response times as their bigger brother.

With its striking look and stacked feature set, the Samsung G9 could end up being one of the best gaming monitors out there. We look forward to putting it through its paces when it launches later this year.