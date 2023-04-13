Samsung just announced a massive 98-inch QLED TV — for a 'mid-range' price

The best Samsung TVs come in a wide range of specs and sizes, and the Samsung 2023 TV lineup is no different — you can choose from 4K or 8K resolutions, OLED or QLED and a wide range of display sizes that range from 32 inches all the way up to...well, a massive 98-inch screen display.

As reported by FlatpanelsHD (opens in new tab), Samsung has announced the 98-inch Q80C QLED TV, a new addition to the previously announced 2023 lineup.

This TV is aimed at competing with the upcoming Sony X90L Full Array LED-LCD TV , which also comes in a 98-inch size, and the TCL QM8 Mini LED TV , which looks like it will be one of the most affordable 98-inch displays out there.

However, while the Samsung Q80C QLED TV is competing with both the TCL and the Sony 98-inch behemoths, it’s really more in line with the Sony X90L LED-LCD TV — at least in terms of price. The TCL TV is currently available at an impressively (relatively) cheap $6,000, whereas the Samsung Q80C QLED TV will set you back an expected $10,000. That’s close to what we expect the 98-inch Sony X90L LED-LCD TV to cost when it launches later this year, though nothing is official yet.

$10,000 is cheap...relatively speaking

Still, the Q80C QLED TV is relatively cheap when you compare it to Samsung’s other 98-inch displays. The 98-inch Samsung QN100B Neo QLED TV is an astronomical $40,000 (no, that’s not a typo) but it’s also billed as an extremely high-end TV.

There’s also a yet-to-be-announced 98-inch Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV expected in this year’s lineup based on a quote from Samsung Canada, but we have very few details on that TV. We can expect it to be very expensive, regardless.

In terms of features for the Q80C, we have some idea of what to expect, but not the full picture. The QLED TV will be full array with local dimming and use a VA display. This gives it a step down in brightness compared to Mini LED displays, but Samsung’s dimming technology still gives it excellent performance. It should also feature a 100Hz refresh rate with a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming.

So if you’re looking for a relatively affordable 98-inch TV, this is definitely one to keep an eye on. Especially since while the TV is expected to retail at around $10,000, prices will eventually drop. The TCL 98-inch already has dropped a few thousand dollars since its launch — it was originally $8,499. So it may be worth it to wait for a good deal rather than buying it right away.