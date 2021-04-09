Samsung Galaxy Z foldable leak just revealed bad news

Earlier this year, Samsung teased that it's working on additional foldable smartphone designs, and rumors quickly followed of a third foldable deivce launching this year. But it looks like that's not going to be happening after all.

Fans who were hoping to see a tri-fold handset, which has been spotted in multiple patents, are in for some bad news. SamMobile reports that Samsung is set to release the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in 2021, and that the third, mystery foldable won't be making an appearance. The site also stresses that this goes for the Galaxy Z Fold Lite too.

Can confirm. I have been on track about it since late last year and I can’t find another new Z phone other than the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 https://t.co/TCBLtVm2MCApril 9, 2021 See more

The report is backed up by Twitter leaker Chun, who says they can only find reference to the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2 follow-ups, which are said to be debuting in the latter half of the year.

Back in January, CFO and president, Yoon-Ho Choi said the company is working on "several form factors designs", and paired with the Galaxy Z Fold Lite rumors, we were looking forward to seeing an affordable foldable, or something entirely new that would have fans reaching for their wallets in spite of the huge price tag. But now it seems that we won't be getting either — although that doesn't mean we won't see a new foldable in the future.

Samsung has reportedly ditched the Galaxy Note 21, with tipsters saying that the smartphone is no longer needed. Between the S Pen-compatible Galaxy S21 Ultra and the shift in focus to foldables, the lineup is superfluous. Samsung hasn't stated that outright, assuring fans that it hasn't abandoned the series just yet, but we're not so sure the Galaxy Note is needed anymore. Especially with leaks suggesting that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 could also offer S Pen support.

Coming off the back of a tumultuous 2021 that has affected production and product availability across the globe, Samsung may just be getting its ducks in a row before rolling out a new smartphone. Hopefully we'll see its new offerings next year.