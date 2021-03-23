Forget Galaxy Z Fold 3 — Samsung double foldable phone just leaked

Samsung might be skipping the Galaxy Note 21 this year, but it has a replacement ready to go with a new addition to its foldable Z series. With the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 2 lined up for a 2021 launch, it's rumored that they'll be joined by a third foldable with a unique design later this year.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip both fold once along a single hinge. This third foldable device is set to be a double-folding phone with two hinges. It'll reportedly utilize the more common 16:9 or 18:9 aspect ratio for apps, games, and video content.

For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 offers a 25:9 aspect ratio, which isn't great for users of apps like Snapchat, or Instagram. The Galaxy Z Flip supports a narrow 21.9:9. The standard aspect ratio would make the mystery foldable much more app-friendly.

The report comes from Nikkei Asia, with the outlet citing insider sources. The double-folding device heading for Samsung's Galaxy Z Series could make an appearance as soon as this year. If it does, we'll likely see it showcased at Samsung's Unpacked event in September. That's not to say the manufacturer will follow the same format with this year's events as it did last year.

It's not the first time we've heard about Samsung working on a third foldable to add to the lineup, with CFO and president, Yoon-Ho Choi, dropping clues himself. During the company's Q4 earnings (via Seeking Alpha), Choi said that he was unable to discuss unannounced products, but teased that Samsung has "several form factors designs" it's working on, in relation to its foldables category. We've also seen multiple patents for a triple folding device (with a double fold) so this falls in line with what we've heard so far.

Nikkei Asia adds that Samsung is keen to bolster its foldable range because of the higher prices, and unique designs that make them a sought-after handset compared to the candybar design of phones like the Galaxy S21 that are the norm. In fact, Samsung has set the lofty ambition of having its foldable sales rival that of its Galaxy Note series, which shouldn't be too difficult as the Galaxy Note 21 is reportedly cancelled due to a supply shortage.

Details are still thin on the ground, and none of this is confirmed at this stage. However, Samsung is notorious for leaks around its products so we'll undoubtedly hear more soon.