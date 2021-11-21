Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumor makes the Galaxy S22 Ultra look way better

With the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung got closer to perfecting the foldable phone formula and managed to introduce a tempting price cut, to boot.

But one of its best upgrades — support for Samsung’s excellent S Pen stylus — was undermined by the fact that there was no space to dock it, meaning you needed to either carry it around loose, or adopt a bulky case to hold it.

Obviously neither of these solutions are ideal, not least because it means you need to independently charge the stylus if you go down the S Pen Pro route. But sadly it looks like Samsung won’t be fixing this in the Fold 3's rumored successor, Galaxy Z Fold 4.

According to Korean tech website Naver (highlighted by reliable leaker FrontTron), none of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 prototypes feature an integrated S Pen slot. In other words, we’re likely to see more of the same with 2022’s foldable where the stylus is an optional extra, rather than viewed as integral to the experience. Designs are apparently due to be finalized in March, but at this point in time it doesn’t look good.

With this and the rumor that Samsung plans to double up on the comparatively weak under-screen selfie camera, it doesn’t sound like the company has taken the few criticizms reviewers had of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to heart for the follow up.

A clear run for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also introduced S Pen support, but with the same flaw: it’s an optional extra with no dock. But in 2022, Samsung is said to be fixing this with the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

While the other Galaxy S22 handsets are said to be getting smaller, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is set to maintain its large 6.8-inch footprint and be the MIA Galaxy Note 21 in all but name, complete with a stylish curved design and room for a dockable S Pen.

Should this come to pass, not only will it please those petitioning Samsung for the Note’s return, but it could also provide a better drawing and note taking experience than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

That’s a pity, as the unfolded 7.6-inch tablet should be an ideal canvas for sketches. But if it does indeed come without a bundled S Pen, it’s a feature that most people will likely overlook.