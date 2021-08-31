Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is 'one of the toughest' phones in durability tests

Samsung says it put a lot of effort into boosting the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. And that work seems to have paid off, at least when it comes to durability testing for the new foldable phone.

The latest to put the Galaxy Z Fold 3 through some torture testing is Allstate Protection Plans, which provides insurance for mobile devices. And the firm came away impressed by the Galaxy Z Fold 3, after the foldable survived some of the drop-testing without any damage.

"Samsung has made significant strides in the durability of foldable phones since it first introduced the Galaxy Fold in 2019," said Jason Siciliano, vice president of marketing and creative director at Allstate Protection Plans in a statement accompanying the test results. "The Galaxy Z Fold3 is one of the toughest, most durable phones we’ve ever tested, and its interior screen is the first not to crack or shatter in our drop test."

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 fared particularly well on Allstate's face-down drop test with the phone unfolded to reveal its 7.6-inch main display. After two drops, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 suffered only minor scuffing to its frame and corners as well as some minor pixel damage on the screen itself. However, the Galaxy Z fold 3's interior display didn't crack at all — the first time a smartphone hasn't shattered in the eight year Allstate Protection Plans has done phone testing.

The phone's 6.2-inch cover display didn't survive unscathed during its drop test, though. When dropped 6 feet face-down, the Galaxy Z Fold 3's outer display shattered, with raised and loose glass caused by the impact.

Despite that damage, the results in Allstate's drop-testing square with Samsung's claims about improved durability for the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung says the phone features both an Armor Aluminum body and a Gorilla Glass Victus display, two features aimed at helping the Galaxy Z Fold 3 survive drops. The phone's screen uses a protective PET film that's supposed to make it 80% more durable.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the first Samsung foldable to feature a water resistance rating. That IPX8 rating certainly delivered as promised in the Allstate Protection Plans testing, as the phone was submerged for 30 minutes in 5 feet of water with no damage reported.

Durability is a key factor for any phone, but especially so for foldable phones, as they have a lot of moving parts that can suffer from unexpected drops. There's also the matter of money — at $1,799, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most expensive phone that Samsung sells. Repair work can cost a pretty penny, too, Allstate notes, with main screen repair running $479 and outer screen repairs costing $149.

Foldable phones remain a product with niche appeal, but if they're to become embraced by a wider audience — and that's one of Samsung's stated goals — consumers will need to be comfortable with how well the phones stand up to the rigors of daily use.

So far, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 seems to be holding up well in durability testing. Allstate's test results follow similar torture testing by JerryRighEverything, which found that new foldable held up well to scratches, dirt and bending.

Still, even with the improved durability, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn't impervious to damage. We'd still insist that you buy one of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases to help your new $1,799 avoid damage from any kind of drop.