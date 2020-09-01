Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-orders: How to get the best deal

The new Galaxy Z Fold 2 goes on sale September 18, with Samsung's new smartphone available through all of the major carriers. But you don't have to wait until then to stake your claim on this intriguing — and expensive phone — Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-orders begin September 2 at 12:01am ET.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will sell for a whopping $1,999. Meanwhile, the Thom Browne Edition — which includes the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live — will cost $3,299. However, if you're among the first to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2, there are a few ways to save money and score some freebies.

It's also worth noting that consumers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2 can opt for Samsung’s Guaranteed Buyback program. The service lets you pay 50% of the retail price in 20 easy monthly payments; you can then get 50% back once the device is returned in good condition.

Here's everything you need to know before you pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 models and pricing Model Storage Colors Price Galaxy Z Fold 2 12GB/256GB Mystic Bronze/Mystic Black $1,999 Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne Edition (includes Galaxy Watch 3 & Galaxy Buds Live) 12GB/256GB Grey/Multicolor stripe $3,299

How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-order: $50 credit @ Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Fold 2 Thom Browne direct from Samsung and you'll get an instant $50 Samsung credit for use toward a future Samsung purchase. (The credit is valid through December 20, 2020). Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip users can trade-in their device and get the Galaxy Z Fold 2 for as low as $25/month with up to an $800 trade-in value. Other phones can be traded in for up to $650 off the cost of a new Galaxy Z Fold 2.View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-order: free HBO Max @ AT&T

AT&T was the first carrier to offer the original Galaxy Fold and now it's among the first to offers its successor — the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The new smartphone will sell for $1,999.99 or $66.67/month via a 30-month installment plan. Although there are no pre-order deals per se, if you opt for the AT&T Unlimited Elite plan you'll also get HBO Max for free. View Deal

Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-order: $550 off @ Verizon

Verizon is offering multiple ways to save on your Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-order. Currently, you can get up to $550 off when you add a new line, trade-in your old phone, and buy the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on a Premium Unlimited Plan. New customers who switch to Verizon and pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will get a $150 Verizon eGift Card. Meanwhile, existing customers can get up to $250 off when they buy a Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and trade in their old smartphone. Lastly, everyone can get 25% off all Galaxy Z Fold 2 cases, protectors, and charging accessories.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 pre-order: $1,949 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking $50 off Galaxy Fold 2 pre-orders made through its website. You'll need to activate the phone via Verizon to secure the $50 discount. View Deal