Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G leak just revealed a big upgrade

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G just hit Geekbench, and it's looking like a serious step up from the original model — and not just in terms of its data speeds.

According to the listing, the new Z Flip packs Qualcomm's latest and greatest mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 865, supplemented by 8GB of RAM. It achieved a multi-core score of 3,183 points, which is a notable improvement over the original model's 2,759-point result.

The LTE version of the Z Flip incorporated a Snapdragon 855+ CPU, making it faster than the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 series, though not as quick as the latest, 865-powered Galaxy S20 range. The Z Flip 5G's benchmarks were uncovered by SamMobile.

The Z Flip 5G is expected to debut at Samsung's upcoming late-summer Unpacked hardware event, where the company will also likely unveil the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3 and perhaps other wearables and accessories. That showcase has been tipped for August 5, based on a post by leaker Ice Universe.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

Even without 5G connectivity and the fastest chipset available, the existing Galaxy Z Flip is a fantastic foldable and the first we've really fallen in love with here at Tom's Guide. Thanks to the device's Ultra-Thin Glass-protected display, it feels sturdy, and the build quality far exceeds that of the similarly-priced Motorola Razr. With an even more powerful processor, the Z Flip stands to get even better — especially if Samsung can keep the price under $1,400.

One thing Samsung likely won't be able to improve with this patch on the Z Flip, however, is the device's ho-hum battery life. With only a 3,300-mAh battery onboard, the original model lasted an average of 8 hours and 16 minutes across multiple trials of Tom's Guide's custom web surfing test. The handsets on our best phone battery life list last over 11 hours.

It's unlikely Samsung will be able to increase the size of the batteries inside the new Z Flip, especially if the chassis remains unchanged, so perhaps this is something buyers will simply have to live with. Or, for more longevity, you might want to wait for the bigger Galaxy Fold 2.